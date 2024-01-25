Nibud: lowest incomes are declining, everyone else has greater purchasing power

#Nibud #lowest #incomes #declining #greater #purchasing #power

This is what the National Institute for Budget Information, Nibud, says on the basis of an annual purchasing power calculation.

Single people with a low income will lose between 65 euros and 75 euros per month compared to last year. This is mainly because the energy surcharge that was in place last year has been abolished this year. Some families can still report to a special emergency fund this year, but this group is nevertheless experiencing a deterioration in purchasing power, Nibud says.

“It is problematic that the group that could not actually miss anything is now worse off,” Nibud director Arjan Vliegenthart told RTL News. “It is clear to the forming parties that something needs to be done about this, especially now that so much has been about social security in recent times.”

Families with children

Families will actually benefit from the increase in other allowances. “If you work and have children, your purchasing power increases the most,” says Vliegenthart.

Many collective labor agreements have already made agreements about wage increases and wages are expected to rise further this year. Employees also have slightly more net wages left over, because the tax credits have been increased.

In many cases, households with children are also improving because child benefit and the child-related budget have increased and the rules have been adjusted. “The amounts of this surcharge have been significantly increased,” says Nibud. “Both workers and households with benefits notice this.”

According to the spokesperson, dual-income households with children can gain between 100 and 300 euros per month. “And such a family notices this when doing their shopping, when they go on holiday or, for example, when refuelling,” says Vliegenthart.

For singles, there is a deterioration in purchasing power, says Nibud. You can find out how much you will gain or lose in the tool below.

Nibud also comments on the fact that many people are improving, because according to Vliegenthart it is more like ‘catching their breath’. Although energy prices have fallen again, many products have not become cheaper and inflation is still relatively high.

“It remains an uncertain time financially for many people,” says the director. “The increases in benefits and the minimum wage do not come close to guaranteeing an acceptable minimum subsistence for everyone. The past two years have not yet been fully compensated.”