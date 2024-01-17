Nice design, attractive price tag. Motorola lures an affordable 5G smartphone

With a price tag of CZK 4,199, the Moto g34 5G will become one of the cheapest phones capable of connecting to fifth-generation mobile networks. It is possible to come across smartphones with 5G on store shelves, which are even cheaper, but they are practically always run-of-the-mill models that have been on the market for a long time – in some cases even several years.

Of course, with its equipment, the novelty also belongs to the base of the offer, but it surprises with several parameters. For example, we are talking about a 6.5-inch display. Although it offers – like other smartphones in this price class – only HD+ resolution, it boasts a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz. Thanks to this, the image will be smoother when watching videos and playing games.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Moto g34 5G

Stereo speakers, fast charging

Despite the lower price range, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos technology are part of the equipment, which is not often found even in smartphones that are easily several thousand crowns more expensive.

The battery with a capacity of 5000 mAh is also above average in the given price class, taking into account the performance offered, it should not be a problem to achieve a two-day endurance in practice. Of course, it will also depend on the method of use. If you watch videos or play games non-stop, the device will probably drain in less than half a day.

However, the manufacturer also boasts TurboPower 18 fast charging for this model, thanks to which you should be able to extend the battery life by several hours after just a few minutes in the charger.

The heart of the phone is the Snapdragon 695 5G chip, which received 8 GB of operating memory. The internal storage has a capacity of 128 GB and can be expanded using microSD memory cards. Everything works under the Android 14 operating system.

Camera with 50 MPx

The rather pleasant appearance of the Moto g34 5G also deserves to be highlighted. In the given price class, the frames around the display are relatively thin, the screen-to-body ratio is 85%. The straight sides flow into the matte back. There will also be a special edition with vegan leather. You can choose between the colors Charcoal Black, Ice Blue and Ocean Green.

On the back, in addition to the 50-megapixel main camera, there is also a second macro lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

Photo: archive of the manufacturer

Moto g34 5G

