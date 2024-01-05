Nick Carter ‘completely devastated’ by sister’s death | Stars

#Nick #Carter #completely #devastated #sisters #death #Stars

Nick Carter responded for the first time on Thursday to the death of his sister Bobbie Jean. The Backstreet Boys singer writes on Instagram that he is “completely broken” by the loss. It is yet another blow for Nick Carter and his family. Previously deceased were his brother, singer Aaron Carter, and his sister, Leslie Carter.

“It could take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has suffered over the years,” Carter begins his story with a childhood photo of him and his sister. “I am completely broken.”

The singer thanks his followers for their messages and words of support. “We are once again reminded that life is precious and fleeting and that we should cherish the time we have with those we love.”

Bobbie Jean Carter died suddenly at the end of last year at the age of 41. Throughout her life, Bobbie Jean worked as a clothing stylist for her brothers. The family lost Aaron Carter on November 5, 2022. The 34-year-old singer had drowned in his bathtub after being under the influence of a tranquilizer. In 2012, Nick lost his sister, Leslie Carter. She died at the age of 25 after a fall in the shower.

