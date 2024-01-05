Nick Carter ‘completely devastated’ by sister’s death | Stars

#Nick #Carter #completely #devastated #sisters #death #Stars

Nick Carter responded for the first time on Thursday to the death of his sister Bobbie Jean. The Backstreet Boys singer writes on Instagram that he is “completely broken” by the loss. It is yet another blow for Nick Carter and his family. Previously deceased were his brother, singer Aaron Carter, and his sister, Leslie Carter.

“It could take a lifetime to fully process the loss my family has suffered over the years,” Carter begins his story with a childhood photo of him and his sister. “I am completely broken.”

The singer thanks his followers for their messages and words of support. “We are once again reminded that life is precious and fleeting and that we should cherish the time we have with those we love.”

Bobbie Jean Carter died suddenly at the end of last year at the age of 41. Throughout her life, Bobbie Jean worked as a clothing stylist for her brothers. The family lost Aaron Carter on November 5, 2022. The 34-year-old singer had drowned in his bathtub after being under the influence of a tranquilizer. In 2012, Nick lost his sister, Leslie Carter. She died at the age of 25 after a fall in the shower.

Private newsletter

Daily the latest news about the stars and royals.

Also Read:  Paris Hilton shares photo with entire family for the first time | Stars

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT
FOOTBALL – ANTANANARIVO GRAND TOURNAMENT
Posted on
He rushed to see his brother get on the school bus; A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died under the same bus – Child death Hyderabad | Malayalam news
He rushed to see his brother get on the school bus; A one-and-a-half-year-old girl died under the same bus – Child death Hyderabad | Malayalam news
Posted on
A missile strike hit the Ukrainian energy infrastructure
A missile strike hit the Ukrainian energy infrastructure
Posted on
This is the end of the Fiat factory. “Electricians” take no prisoners
This is the end of the Fiat factory. “Electricians” take no prisoners
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News