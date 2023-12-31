Nick Schilder about his eventful year: ‘There really was an end and a beginning’ | Backbiting

#Nick #Schilder #eventful #year #beginning #Backbiting

Nick Schilder describes 2023 as “an eventful year”. This year the duo Nick & Simon ended after seventeen years and the singer launched his solo career. “There really was an end and a beginning,” the forty-year-old artist tells the news agency ANP.

“Fortunately, part of that movement was also forward, in the sense that I made a new start,” Schilder explains. “That sounds like a cliché, but I really experienced it that way.”

“I rolled up my sleeves to make a new start and to do it well. And I also experienced how challenging that can be.” The launch of his solo career was “exciting and a lot of fun, but sometimes it took some getting used to and a lot of hard work.” It was also very hard work, he adds. “In that respect, the year is just a month too long,” says Schilder, laughing.

Schilder has now completed fifteen theater shows and will continue his theater tour in 2024. Thirty more performances are scheduled for the coming year.

The singer is starting to get used to being alone on stage. “That still takes some getting used to, but the theater tour does help. I can make progress by just doing that night after night. At a certain point you no longer know any better than that. Then that is just the new reality,” Schilder concludes. .

