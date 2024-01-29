Nickname in the family! Latvian celebrities will participate in a new show

Over the course of eleven programs, viewers will get to know eleven strong, united and bright families from all over Latvia. No less bright personalities will go to the families to find out who is the impostor – they will assume the role of investigators

Arnis Krauze, Intars Busulis, Elita Patmalniece, Jānis Krīvēns or Krivenchy, Dairis Bertāns, Kaspars Zemītis, Sanda Dejus and other Latvian celebrities.

The new show will be equally exciting for both the involved family and the viewers watching the television screens, according to the presenter Emīls Gatis Liepiņš: “I have always been convinced that family ties are the strongest thing that exists in this world. And yet, as we’ve seen in world-class investigative series and movies, it’s those who have the most to hide that know it best. In my opinion, this story will not be so much about deception and trickery, rather about the opposite – teamwork, which proves that we are not so different from each other, and if we try, anyone can become “their own”. Of course, I hope that it will succeed in such a nuanced way that not a single viewer will be left with their mouths open in amazement.”

The task of the celebrity will be to assume the role of an investigator, spend a day with the family, observe them, ask questions, participate in joint activities and at the end of the day, try to remember which of the family members is a liar.

