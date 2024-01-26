Nicolae Ciucă wants a daily allowance of 40 euros for drivers

#Nicolae #Ciucă #daily #allowance #euros #drivers

According to the two liberal senators, between 2012 and 2022, maintaining Romania at the Schengen door generated significant losses in the amount of 16.55 billion euros for the transport sector. This amount, according to them, even exceeds the amount of grants available for Romania through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR).

What reasons does Nicolae Ciucă give?

In the statement of reasons for the project, the senators argue that the transport sector, an important pillar of the Gross Domestic Product, has suffered serious consequences due to unjustified delays in joining the Schengen Area. They point out that the sector, which has developed strongly over the past decade, now faces the risk of becoming uncompetitive with regional competitors.

However, their proposal attracted the attention of the Legislative Council, which warned that the measure could violate the provisions of the Civil Code regarding contractual freedom in the private sector. This observation could bring an element of controversy to the discussions regarding the adoption of the law.

The draft law on food allowance for drivers is an attempt by the two politicians to compensate for the negative effects on the transport sector caused by the delay in joining the Schengen Area. However, the future of this project remains uncertain, given the warnings about possible violations of existing legislation.

Thus, in 2012, there were losses of 386.6 million euros, in 2013 there were losses of 546.3 million euros. In 2014, there were losses of 622.6 million euros. In 2015, there were losses of 830.4 million euros. In 2016, there were losses of 1,259.3 million euros. In 2017, there were losses of 1,766.3 million euros.

In 2018, there were losses of 2,067.2 million euros. In 2019, there were losses of 2,310.2 million euros. In 2020, there were losses of 2,072.1 million euros. In 2021 there were losses of 2,269.2 million euros. In 2022 there were losses of 2,413.4 million euros.

In total, the estimated losses for the mentioned period amount to 16,554.7 million euros. Of these, 15,881.4 million euros are revenue losses caused by additional customs costs. And 637.2 million euros are associated costs.

According to the draft law in question, the monthly allowance for food is a mandatory practice within the European Union. And the daily allowance for Romanian carriers has not been updated since 2002:

“If it had been updated, today it should have reached the level of 76 euros,” the cited document states. The two PNL senators propose, in this sense, the establishment of the food allowance with a maximum value of 40 euros per day, a tax deductible value within the limits of this ceiling. “Romanian workers in the transport sector do not benefit from food allowances, and the per diems and allowances are much lower than the European average”, this statement of reasons also states.

The proposal would also be beneficial for GDP

In the draft law proposed in Parliament, several measures are proposed. The first concerns the establishment of a food allowance for mobile workers, according to GD 28/2008.

The second measure consists in establishing a tax-deductible food allowance of 40 euros per day.

Also, the project proposes to increase the non-taxable ceiling to 4 basic salaries, for social and health insurance contributions for delegation and secondment allowances.

Ciucă and Nazare point out that most EU states grant food allowances for time spent outside the workplace, starting from four hours. For example, in Germany, in 2023, a monthly allowance of 288 euros was granted.

According to the document, Romanian legislation allows most employees to receive meal vouchers or the equivalent of food from the employer. But posted workers are discriminated against. Romanian freight transport operators are at a competitive disadvantage by not joining Schengen, which affects the sector and brings risks to the economy and budget revenues.

Alexandru Nazare, former Minister of Finance – Facebook

Nicolae Ciucă’s project would violate the provisions of the Civil Code

The Legislative Council emphasized in its favorable opinion that in the private sector, labor relations are regulated by individual contracts concluded between employers and employees. These contracts are bilateral agreements, based on the will of the parties.

The opinion mentions that, according to the Civil Code, contractual freedom also applies to individual employment contracts. And the parties are free to determine their content, subject to the consent of both parties. It is suggested to consider whether the legislative proposal could infringe this freedom of contract.

Nicolae Ciucă and Alexandru Nazare requested urgent debates on the draft law. And they requested the opinions of the Fiscal Council and the Government’s point of view. The project is to be initially discussed in the Senate, and the Chamber of Deputies will be the decision-making forum.