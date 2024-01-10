Nicolás Jarry achieves a tremendous victory in Australia

#Nicolás #Jarry #achieves #tremendous #victory #Australia

The Chilean faced the Italian Matteo Arnaldi in Adelaide, where he even lifted a match point against him to get into the third phase after a marathon match.



© Getty ImagesJarry prepares to play the Australian Open

Nicholas Jarry (18°) is in Australia for the start of your 2024a country in which he achieved a great victory in the second round in Adelaide against the Italian Matteo Arnaldi (41st).

The Chilean, who was freed in the first phase as he was the second seed, put up a tough fight against the European in the first set, where he lost 7-6.

The second round was complicated, as he was twice down on the scoreboard. He managed to recover and play another tie break, where he even suffered match point against, although he finally won 7-6.

In the third set, Jarry achieved an early break. But unfortunately for him, the game was stopped for several minutes because the hawk’s eye technology, which detects bad balls, failed.

Jarry also recovered from that, showing great mental strength, and finally won 6-7(5), 7-6(7) and 6-4, in more than three hours of play.

Now he will play in the third round against the winner of the duel between the Serbian Dujan Lajovic and the Czech Jiri Lehecka.

Mentally focused on the Australian Open

Nicolás Jarry must now focus on the third round and then on the great challenge of this beginning of the year, which is the Australian Open, a tournament that will begin this Sunday.

Jaime Fillol’s grandson will be seeded and thus avoid the most complex rivals in the first rounds, who would only arrive in the third round.

The draw for this tournament will be held on Thursday, at which time the rivals for Christian Garin and Alejandro Tabilo will also be known.

