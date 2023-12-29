Nicolás Maduro stated this to Álex Saab and sparked controversy

#Nicolás #Maduro #stated #Álex #Saab #sparked #controversy

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, shared a podcast this Thursday, December 28, through his YouTube channel. In this episode, he spoke with Álex Saab, who was released by the United States government (Joe Biden) as part of an agreement involving American citizens detained in Venezuela.

In one of the sections of the conversation between Nicolás Maduro and Álex Saab, the Venezuelan president dared to tell him that, if he had been born in Cúcuta, capital of the Norte de Santander department, he would currently be president of the Republic of Colombia.

“If I had been born in Cúcuta, proud to have been born where the constituent congress of Gran Colombia was, I would have been president of Colombia, I told Santos (former Colombian president),” Nicolás Maduro stated openly, which sparked controversy in the different social networks.

Maduro and Saab. | Photo: AFP or licensors

Nicolás Maduro, in the same podcast, also recalled that years ago, they supposedly tried to launch a rumor in which they indicated that he, in fact, had been born in Cúcuta and not in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela.

It is important to note that in the podcast carried out by Nicolás Maduro and the recently released Álex Saab, reference was also made to the xenophobia that has existed between Colombians and Venezuelans, especially in recent times.

Alex Saab. | Photo: AFP or licensors

“I’m happy to be back home, to see my family, to restart life. It seems incredible that a few days ago he was still in a glass room, locked up. I’m conquering my daughter, the youngest, who doesn’t know me. Happy to be in Venezuela, happy to be helping Venezuela and grateful to God, to life and to you,” said Saab.

Thanks to “you who did not get tired, because it was easy to get tired. Right-wing governments usually say that the first thing they do when an official has a problem is to leave, but this has been a loyal government, a humane government, and that is why I never doubted that he would return,” he added.

Saab also explained the way in which, over time, he was able to make and build his fortune, which is highly questioned.