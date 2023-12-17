Nicolas Nova, a “proliferating curiosity” to rethink the mountain

#Nicolas #Nova #proliferating #curiosity #rethink #mountain

Published on December 17, 2023 at 9:28 p.m. / Modified on December 17, 2023 at 9:29 p.m.

In the foreword to his latest book, Fragments of a montage. The Alps and their metamorphoses, Nicolas Nova says he suffers from a form of “proliferating curiosity”. The formula almost calls for a pathological qualification, but the attitude which prevails among this anthropologist, professor at HEAD in Geneva, is above all the catalyst for a particularly fascinating investigation, deliberately fragmented – as its title indicates, and as it specifies: “In the manner of Alpine travelers, who combined various considerations on the basis of their mountain descriptions, I drew a sketchy portrait of this world-territory in full metamorphosis and followed the links between the “things of the Alps” – from environmental disruptions to ways of life that reinvent themselves, with or without technology, through its myths and its more or less imaginary creatures.”

Frankenstein and Gargantua

Interested in this item?

Until December 25, enjoy 30% off all our subscriptions

CHECK OFFERS Good reasons to subscribe to Le Temps:

  • Consult all unlimited content on the site and the mobile application

  • Access the paper edition in digital version before 7 a.m.

  • Benefit from exclusive privileges reserved for subscribers

  • Access the archives

Already a subscriber? To log in

Also Read:  The distress of Nigerian pilgrims

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
“It has become more difficult for researchers to find funding in Sweden”
Posted on
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Mark Zuckerberg is not kidding, he is building a bomb-proof survival base in Hawaii
Posted on
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
In 2 seconds this driver will hit a police car turning left. Who got the mandate?
Posted on
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Alleged release dates of Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Super video cards leak – Computer – News
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company Crime culture economy emphasis Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Sudan Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News