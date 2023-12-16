Nicolás Petro attacked the prosecutor Francisco Barbosa and called him “ignorant”, but did not talk about the seriousness of his confession in the Prosecutor’s Office against his father and the campaign

#Nicolás #Petro #attacked #prosecutor #Francisco #Barbosa #called #ignorant #talk #seriousness #confession #Prosecutors #Office #father #campaign

Nicolás Petro, the son of President Gustavo Petro, launched it again against the attorney general, Francisco Barbosa.

He did so through the social network

“Prosecutor Barbosa’s statements about my case are dangerous,” Petro said.

He ignores and violates – according to him – “my due process and my right to defense completely; rightly the systematic violations of my procedural guarantees by its officials,” he wrote.

“In addition, he is ignorant, he has no idea what state my judicial process is in. Prosecutor Barbosa puts pressure on the judges with press headlines,” concluded the former deputy.

Prosecutor Barbosa, whose term ends in February 2024, was forceful in an interview he gave to Blu Radio.

“It is a process that moves very quickly and we sincerely hope, if this progresses in this way, that we will achieve a conviction against this person in September or October of next year, which would be very important for the country,” said the head of the prosecuting body. .

“A few days ago, a principle of opportunity was signed for Day Vásquez, with a total immunity of two years in various crimes that have to do with money laundering, violation of personal data and improper celebration. “She must testify or be part of the trial against him and other people,” Barbosa announced.

SEMANA has in its possession Vásquez’s collaboration matrix, which will be presented before a judge.

“The sums of money were not given as a contribution to the presidential campaign of the then candidate Gustavo Petro, but rather were the subject of appropriation by Nicolás Petro. In this way, for the year 2022, this citizen, who served as a deputy of the Departmental Assembly of Atlántico, reported an unjustified increase in assets of one thousand fifty-three million nine hundred eleven thousand fifty-six pesos ($ 1,053,911,056), funds that did not come from the salary received as a deputy or from any other source,” he said.

The report indicates that there was so much money they received unrelated to their work as a deputy that the account where their salary was deposited was not touched for nine months.

Vásquez also told how, when he was in charge of Petro’s presidential campaign on the Caribbean Coast, Nicolás took the opportunity not only to pocket the money, but also to receive dark resources from questioned people, such as the failed candidate for Mayor of Maicao. Santander Lopesierra, the Marlboro Man, who was convicted in the United States.