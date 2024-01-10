Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting

#Nicolette #Kluijver #great #chemistry #man #life #Backbiting

Jan 10, 2024 at 7:29 PM Update: 23 minutes ago

Nicolette Kluijver has “a great connection” with a new man in her life. The 39-year-old presenter says that she is not yet talking about a relationship, but is open to it. “We are in the exploratory phase.”

“I indeed have a great connection with a man and if he becomes my boyfriend in due course, I will let you know,” Kluijver tells RTL Boulevard after reporting Private. “I am very open to it and I hope that 2024 will bring a lot of good things.”

Kluijver and her husband Joost Staudt decided to end their marriage at the beginning of 2020. The couple married in 2012 and have three children: eleven-year-old Isabella and nine-year-old twins Jesse and Ana-Sofia.

In August, the presenter announced that she is exchanging Bonaire for the Netherlands after four years. Kluijver moved to the island with her family during the corona period, because she was out of work at the time.

