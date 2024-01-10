Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting

#Nicolette #Kluijver #great #chemistry #man #life #Backbiting
By our entertainment editors

Jan 10, 2024 at 7:29 PM Update: 23 minutes ago

Nicolette Kluijver has “a great connection” with a new man in her life. The 39-year-old presenter says that she is not yet talking about a relationship, but is open to it. “We are in the exploratory phase.”

“I indeed have a great connection with a man and if he becomes my boyfriend in due course, I will let you know,” Kluijver tells RTL Boulevard after reporting Private. “I am very open to it and I hope that 2024 will bring a lot of good things.”

Kluijver and her husband Joost Staudt decided to end their marriage at the beginning of 2020. The couple married in 2012 and have three children: eleven-year-old Isabella and nine-year-old twins Jesse and Ana-Sofia.

In August, the presenter announced that she is exchanging Bonaire for the Netherlands after four years. Kluijver moved to the island with her family during the corona period, because she was out of work at the time.

  • Nicolette Kluijver moves from Bonaire back to the Netherlands: ‘Beautiful moment’

Image: NL Image

Read more about:

BackbitNicolette Kluijver

Also Read:  Flooded Affligem angry that 'Mr. Mayor' plays Samson show | Media and Culture

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Iraq Urges US Military Troops to Leave Their Country
Iraq Urges US Military Troops to Leave Their Country
Posted on
Duolingo is laying people off. It will replace them with artificial intelligence
Duolingo is laying people off. It will replace them with artificial intelligence
Posted on
Vulcan rocket’s debut poses a long-awaited challenge to SpaceX’s dominance -January 10, 2024 at 6:38 PM
Vulcan rocket’s debut poses a long-awaited challenge to SpaceX’s dominance -January 10, 2024 at 6:38 PM
Posted on
Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting
Nicolette Kluijver has ‘great chemistry’ with the new man in her life | Backbiting
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News