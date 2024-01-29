Nicu Ștefănuță announces that he will run independently in the European Parliament elections: “Independent, but not alone”

#Nicu #Ștefănuță #announces #run #independently #European #Parliament #elections #Independent

MEP Nicu Ștefănuță announces that he will run for this year’s European elections as an independent, according to a press release sent on Monday morning.

During an event organized in Sibiu, the current vice-president of the Green Group in the European Parliament announced his candidacy for the European Parliament, under the motto “independent, but not alone”.

“I started and continue to build a progressive green movement, with modern European policies, as I am. I have two small parties with me, they are called ACUM and SENS, which are in this coalition. I have civil society organizations, student organizations, I work with young people. So I am not alone and I am glad that I also have the European green family, which supports this political project in Romania. We all believe that Romania needs a truly progressive green party and movement, not just in name, not just a face”, explained Nicu Ştefănuţă.

Alongside Nicu Ștefănuță were also Thomas Waitz, Co-President of the European Greens and Alexandra Geese, Vice-President of the Greens Group in the European Parliament. They announced their support for the independent candidacy of the Romanian MEP.