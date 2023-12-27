Nicusor Dan, after an Otokar bus caught fire while in motion: It’s not normal, but it’s still not something to worry about

#Nicusor #Dan #Otokar #bus #caught #fire #motion #normal #worry

The General Mayor of the Capital, Nicuşor Dan, stated, on Tuesday evening, that it is necessary to analyze what led to the incident in which an STB bus caught fire while walkingin order not to endanger the safety of the citizens, but he stated that “we must not be impatient”/ The Edil stressed that “it is not normal” what happened, “but still it is not something that should worry us”.

Nicosor DanFoto: Inquam Photos / George Calin

Nicusor Dan was asked, on Tuesday evening, on B 1 TV, about the STB bus that caught fire while in motion.

“We have to understand what happened there so as not to endanger people. However, we should not, in my opinion, get impatient. There are buses that have been running in Bucharest for more than three years. So there are 400 buses that have been running for three years, probably together they have covered around 15 million kilometers”, said the general mayor, according to News.ro.

He stated that “it is not normal for a fire to occur on a moving bus, but it is still not something that should worry us”.

“We will see what was the specific cause here. Maybe there were some repairs that were not done well. The specialists who will look will tell us”, added the general mayor.

On Tuesday, at 4:20 a.m., a bus of the N521 (121) line was destroyed in a fire, and a STB technical commission is checking the causes of the malfunction that led to the ignition of the engine.

“By order of the general director, for the safety of passengers, additional technical checks are made (compared to the mandatory daily ones) for all Otokar brand buses. We assure travelers that this incident is isolated and additional technical measures are taken to prevent such situations,” STB said.