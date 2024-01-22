Nicușor Dan: If the “Right” will have a single candidate for the Capital City Hall, it will win, otherwise it will lose / I am in discussions with several parties

#Nicușor #Dan #single #candidate #Capital #City #Hall #win #lose #discussions #parties

The general mayor of the capital spoke on Monday evening, on Digi 24, about the chances he has for a new mandate and who are his main opponents.

Nicosor DanFoto: Inquam Photos / George Calin

Nicușor Dan says that polls show that if the parties on the right of the political table support a single candidate, he will win, and if they support several candidates, then “the left will win the mayor’s office”. Asked about him as the sole candidate of the Right, in this year’s elections, Nicuşor Dan said: “I believe that this possibility exists.”

“We always have a candidate of the PSD who starts at the first chance and we have a question whether there will be a single candidate of the Right or not. If there is a single candidate of the Right (…) the right-wing candidate has the first chance. If there are more right-wing candidates, the PSD candidate wins. It’s very, very simple”, said Nicuşor Dan.

Asked if he is negotiating with anyone in this regard, the general mayor stated that “with all the right-wing parties”.

“I am in discussions with all the right-wing parties (…) it means USR, PNL, PMP, Forţa Dreptei and REPER in my opinion (…) There are more elections this year, the calculations are more complicated than they were 4 years ago. The parties are in a period where they are conducting polls, weighing different strategies, I think it will probably take some time until we have a definitive announcement”, added the general mayor, according to News.ro.

Regarding combining the local elections with the first round of the presidential ones, Nicuşor Dan believes that it is not appropriate.

“I don’t see that as a good idea because the messages are different. That is, obviously, the inhabitants of a commune, city, municipality have problems that they must address to the mayor and the candidates for the mayor’s office. The first round of the presidential elections refers to national subjects, to matters that also belong to the sphere of Romania’s external relations. So they are different subjects”, declared the general mayor.