Nicușor Dan, overflowing with sincerity: Gabriela Firea, favorite to win the elections at the Capital City Hall – News by sources

The mayor of the capital, Nicușor Dan, claims that the former mayor of the capital, Gabriela Firea (the official PSD candidate), is the big favorite in the local elections. Nicușor Dan shows that, in the context where the right will have more candidates, then PSD will win without much problems.

“We always have the same story in 2012, and in 2016, and in 2020.

We have a PSD candidate, who leaves as the favorite. If we have more candidates on the right, then the PSD candidate wins.

I do not rule out that there is only one candidate of the right, I still think it is possible. I am in negotiations with all the right-wing parties, i.e. PNL, USR, PMP, Forța Dreptei and REPER.

We are in a more difficult situation than 4 years ago because there are more rows of elections and the calculations are done differently. For now, the parties are measuring candidates, making their strategies, and I don’t think it will be long before we have an official announcement.

The polls I have seen show that if the right has more candidates, then the PSD candidate wins.

I don’t see it possible to merge local with presidential ones, they have different specifics. In the presidential it is a type of message, with external ramifications, while in the local it is matters aimed at local problems. I don’t believe in the scenario of combining the presidential and local elections,” said Nicușor Dan, on Digi 24.

