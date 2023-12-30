Niek van der Bruggen leaves Radio 538 | Stars

#Niek #van #der #Bruggen #leaves #Radio #Stars

Niek van der Bruggen will not return to Radio 538. The DJ, who has not been heard on the radio station in recent months, writes on Instagram on Friday that he is leaving.

Van der Bruggen (40) has no plans yet. “Growth occurs outside your comfort zone. Sometimes you have to let go of the familiar, even if you don’t know exactly what that means yet. In the coming period I will explore and discover.”

The DJ thanks everyone at Radio 538 for the “fantastic” time. “And to you, thanks for listening. 2024 will be the year for something new!”

Evening program

Van der Bruggen presented an evening program from Monday to Thursday. The show will be taken over by Martijn La Grouw, a spokeswoman for the radio station said when asked.

The DJ returned to Radio 538 in 2019 after an absence of six years, where he previously worked for seven years. In the meantime he could be heard on Qmusic and Radio Veronica.

