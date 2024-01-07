Nigel Lythgoe resigns after sexual misconduct allegations | Stars

Television producer Nigel Lythgoe stops as a jury member of the American talent show So you think you can dance after allegations of sexual misconduct against him. The Brit tells trade magazine Variety that he will not appear in the coming season.

Lythgoe is accused of sexual misconduct by Paula Abdul and two other women. Although the TV producer denies the allegations, he has decided to resign from his work at So you think you can dance.

He does this with a “heavy heart”, but “completely voluntarily because this great program has always been about dance and the dancers and that is where the focus must remain,” Lythgoe explains. “In the meantime, I will focus on clearing my name and restoring my reputation.”

Last week it was announced that Abdul had sued Lythgoe for sexual misconduct. It concerns several incidents, including in 2015 during the recording of So you think you can dance. A few days after news of Abdul’s indictment broke, two more women went to court. The participants of the talent show All American Girl, produced by Lythgoe, say that the TV producer misbehaved several times during the recording of that program.

