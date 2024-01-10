Niger court grants provisional freedom to deposed president’s son –

The Military Court of Niger granted this Monday, 8th, the son of the deposed president, Mohamed Bazoum Salem, provisional release from house arrest in the capital Niamey.

Mohamed Bazoum Salem, 23, has been detained at the presidential residence with his parents since his father was deposed during a military coup in July last year.

The coup, which was widely condemned, led to sanctions from the Economic Community of West African States and prompted widespread calls for the release of President Bazoum and a return to democratic rule.

However, the ECOWAS Court of Justice ruled last month that the family’s detention was arbitrary and ordered the deposed president’s reinstatement.

By Reuters

