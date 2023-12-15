Niger: withdrawal of French troops completed this month

The Council for the Safeguard of the Fatherland, in power in Niger, announced today that the withdrawal of French troops from the country will be completed on the 22nd of this month.

The CNSP declared that “this withdrawal process” has continued “in a coordinated and safe manner”, since the beginning, in October. So far, 1,346 French soldiers and 80% of the logistical equipment have left the country, leaving only 157 soldiers left, mainly responsible for logistics.

The departure of the French military was one of the first demands of the Nigerien authorities after they came to power through a coup d’état more than four months ago, overthrowing the then-elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

Niger’s military junta has accused France of sending troops to several West African countries as part of preparations for a possible military intervention together with the ECOWAS regional bloc in Niger.

In a statement read on state television, the junta also repeated its call for French troops to leave its territory – a major source of tension between the former allies since the ouster of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26.

Relations between Niger and its former colonizer France have soured since Paris declared the junta illegitimate. Amid a wave of anti-French sentiment, the coup leaders also followed the strategy of the junta in neighboring Mali and Burkina Faso in trying to end long-standing military ties with France in the regional fight against Islamist insurgencies.