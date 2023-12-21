Night slalom in Courchevel | ÖSV has so far only played second fiddle in the concert of the big three

#Night #slalom #Courchevel #ÖSV #played #fiddle #concert #big

One step forward, two steps back – this is what the Austrians’ slalom season has looked like so far. At the start in Levi, Katharina Liensberger achieved a sensational third place. The hopes of many ski fans for red-white-red victories in the pole forests of the World Cup were raised, but they didn’t last too long. The next day, eighth place for Liensberger was the highest of feelings, and in the third slalom in Killington, the ÖSV aces all missed out on the top ten. It’s still a difficult process for the team; they are currently more than a few steps away from being at the top of the world.

Bright spots, such as the strong performance of Katharina Huber or Marie-Therese Sporer in Levi, are always followed by setbacks. Patience is the order of the day, as head coach Roland Assinger explained after the last slalom in Killington: “We have a certain range of fluctuations in the slalom. Of course, Levi immediately raised his expectations. But the fact is that we don’t run out of work.” Hard work has also been on the agenda in the last few weeks to reduce the gap to the “big three”.

Because in the slalom there is currently no way around Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Lena Dürr. The American has won two seasonal slaloms so far, her Slovakian competitor one. Dürr has already been on the podium twice and has fond memories of the luxury French ski resort. A few kilometers away in Meribel in the spring she won her first individual World Cup medal with bronze. “I’m looking forward to the race in Courchevel, especially because it’s a night slalom. I really enjoy it because it’s always a very special atmosphere to drive under floodlights,” said the German before the spectacle. “It will certainly be a challenge. You have to attack from the first gate and drive actively.”

That is of course also the plan of the ÖSV team, especially Liensberger, who, like Dürr, also remembers Courchevel as “very cool”. The Vorarlberg native came fifth at the last slalom in Courchevel in 2018, and since then there have only been giant slaloms in the World Cup in the French luxury ski resort. “It’s a slope where it’s important to build up speed. There are steeper sections, but then also passages where it is important to keep up the speed.” For her, it is primarily about more consistency and ease, which have often been missing in the recent past. The floodlights also help. “I really like night racing because it has a special flair. The atmosphere in the air makes it special.” Speaking of special. Franziska Gritsch is going to a World Cup race on Sunday in a special constellation; she is starting in the World Cup for the first time as a private team in Courchevel after separating from the ÖSV.

