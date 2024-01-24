Night slalom – Linus Straßer is also crowned King of Schladming

#Night #slalom #Linus #Straßer #crowned #King #Schladming

These are the days of Linus Straßer: After his triumph in Kitzbühel, the German model driver also won the night slalom in Schladming.

Slalom spectacle in the pole forest in Schladming – and right at the front: Linus Straßer. Just three days after his triumph in Kitzbühel, the 31-year-old from Munich won the legendary night slalom in front of 30,000 spectators on Wednesday (January 24, 2024). He had already won on the Planai two years ago.

This time he triumphed ahead of the Norwegian Timon Haugan (+0.28 seconds) and last year’s winner Clement Noel from France (+1.02). Strasser is the first German since Armin Bittner in 1990 to win two consecutive World Cup victories in slalom. Overall, it was his fifth World Cup victory – and a historic one at that: no German ski racer had previously managed to win both in Kitzbühel and Schladming in one season.

“Kitzbühel won, Schladming won: That’s unbelievable,” said Straßer. “These are moments for a lifetime, as I said in Kitzbühel. I’m just enjoying them now.” His simple recipe for success? “It’s easy for me at the moment to concentrate on the important things. I stand well over the skis and have a good sense of my position.”

Last year, Straßer was eliminated in the first round in Schladming. This time everything should fit together again. Even co-favorite Manuel Feller, who had already won three of five World Cup races in the slalom this season and only came fifth this time, was unable to stop Straßer. This means that the German slalom specialist also reduces the gap to Feller in the World Cup standings to 132 points.

Straßer sets the time

Straßer laid the foundation for his second success on the Planai with the best time in the first run. With starting number three early, he benefited from the conditions that were still good at the time. After his technically strong ride, rain set in, making the slope increasingly soft. The competition bit their teeth at his 50.46 seconds. Only Haugan was able to really put Straßer under pressure and was only 0.1 seconds behind. Noel followed in third. “I was fully committed at the start and implemented my plan well – a flawless ride,” said Straßer after the first run.

Before the finale the rain had increased again, which increased the chances for the lower placed drivers to attack the front again. Local hero Fabio Gstrein showed how it worked, who had a strong second run on the very twisty course and was able to gain a whopping 16 places. The top 10 ultimately benefited from significantly better conditions, but initially no athlete was able to take advantage of this to make a leap forward. On the contrary: two podium candidates, Alex Vinatzer (Italy) and Atle Lie McGrath (Norway), were eliminated early.

Close duel between Haugan and Straßer

Only Olympic champion Noel made it to the top as the third-to-last starter. Only Haugan and Straßer were still at the top. The Norwegian coped well again, moved into first place thanks to a courageous drive and set the bar extremely high for Straßer. He didn’t get off to the best start, but then went on full attack. The courage was rewarded. Straßer gradually increased his lead and brought home his second victory in the atmospheric night race.

“If it works, it works,” said 13-time World Cup winner Felix Neureuther at the finish line with the winner. “Linus stayed so cool. He’s just with himself, he’s clear, it’s just good.” For Straßer himself, it is currently “totally easy” to successfully bring the races to the valley. “I’m currently savoring the momentum.”

Holzmann “too unclean” in the final

In addition to Straßer, Sebastian Holzmann (SC Oberstdorf) made it to the final in 20th place. There, the 30-year-old was unable to confirm his performance from the first round and lost a lot of time at the first gates and on the steep slope. Because a few athletes were eliminated afterwards, he was able to make up one place.

Nevertheless, Holzmann was annoyed by his performance, which had much more potential. “It actually all worked out. In the end I let myself get carried away and didn’t dare to push through. It was too messy.” Nevertheless, he scored World Cup points for the sixth time in a row. The other German drivers did not succeed. Anton Tremmel (SC Rottach-Egern/+4.30) and World Cup debutant Nikolaus Pföderl (SC Lenggries/+5.73) only played spectator roles in the second round.