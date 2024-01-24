Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places

#Night #heavy #gusts #wind #damage #places

Region 15A tree fell on two cars in Oegstgeest

today, 01:15

Heavy gusts of wind caused damage in several places due to the Jocelyn low-pressure area. The wind gusts start at the coastal provinces, but spread across the country during the night. The KNMI has issued code yellow for all provinces, but the warning applies the longest for the coastal provinces. There are wind gusts of 85 to 100 column meters per hour.

A tree blew over in Oegstgeest, damaging two cars. The fire brigade removed the tree. The fire brigade also had to take action in The Hague. A piece of roof had come loose due to gusts of wind on Elandstraat and an aerial platform was used.

Also damaged cars in Leiden

The fire brigade also took action in other places in South Holland due to damage caused by the gusts of wind. In Leiden, strong winds blew blocks of Styrofoam off a roof, damaging a number of cars. And damage has also been reported in Vijfhuizen (North Holland) and Deventer, among others.

The wind shifts during the morning and decreases quickly, especially in the south of the country. In the north the wind decreases during the day. The day before yesterday there was also a weather warning due to storm Isha. The storm then passed over the country without causing much inconvenience.