Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places

#Night #heavy #gusts #wind #damage #places
Region 15A tree fell on two cars in Oegstgeest

NOS News•today, 01:15•Changed today, 03:26

Heavy gusts of wind caused damage in several places due to the Jocelyn low-pressure area. The wind gusts start at the coastal provinces, but spread across the country during the night. The KNMI has issued code yellow for all provinces, but the warning applies the longest for the coastal provinces. There are wind gusts of 85 to 100 column meters per hour.

A tree blew over in Oegstgeest, damaging two cars. The fire brigade removed the tree. The fire brigade also had to take action in The Hague. A piece of roof had come loose due to gusts of wind on Elandstraat and an aerial platform was used.

Also damaged cars in Leiden

The fire brigade also took action in other places in South Holland due to damage caused by the gusts of wind. In Leiden, strong winds blew blocks of Styrofoam off a roof, damaging a number of cars. And damage has also been reported in Vijfhuizen (North Holland) and Deventer, among others.

The wind shifts during the morning and decreases quickly, especially in the south of the country. In the north the wind decreases during the day. The day before yesterday there was also a weather warning due to storm Isha. The storm then passed over the country without causing much inconvenience.

Also Read:  Minister Bayraktar announced on CNN Turk: There is no plan to increase natural gas prices

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Russian women who worshiped V. Putin are now protesting about men dying at the front: they call on Russian citizens to wake up
Posted on
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Bloomberg: Apple delays car until 2028, limits autonomous driving features – IT Pro – News
Posted on
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
VRT continues to focus on digital inclusion
Posted on
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Night with heavy gusts of wind, damage in several places
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News