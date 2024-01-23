Nightrace Schladming | Manuel Feller: “Odi is almost unbeatable for us”

#Nightrace #Schladming #Manuel #Feller #Odi #unbeatable

The sting of fourth place in Kitzbühel was deep for Manuel Feller. “It took a while to let it sink in.” It was his best result on the Ganslernhang, but disappointment set in. “Kitzbühel and Schladming are like a World Cup for us. You’re not happy if you go home with fourth place.” On the Planai, the Tyrolean attacked the podium twice in the spotlight. Today he has his first chance to do so in the night giant slalom. At the floodlight premiere last year, the Tyrolean was eliminated in the second round after finishing fourth in the first round. The victory went to Loïc Meillard and even his outshining compatriot Marco Odermatt couldn’t prevent it. The Swiss was condemned to watch after he was able to prevent a fall but not an injury with an acrobatic performance on the Streif.

This time Odermatt did not travel with injuries, but with third and second place in the downhill races from Gamsstadt. The sting for him wasn’t as deep as for Feller, but he would have liked to have added a victory in Kitzbühel to his Plamarès this year. In giant slalom, it’s different anyway. The overall World Cup leader has been unbeaten for seven races across the season. In this discipline he is almost floating on another planet; the same as Sarrazin at the weekend in Kitzbühel. “For me, he’s almost unbeatable,” says Feller, “so I have to accept that you can get a position between two and five if everything fits together.”

Ums Podest werden mit Filip Zubcic and Žan Kranjec also have a say in the “second guard”, a place in the top five is the goal. “The top ten would be a result that I would be happy with. But the ‘Odi’ is in a league of its own,” says Feller, who leads Austria’s team with Stefan Brennsteiner, Patrick Feurstein, Fabio Gstrein, Raphael Haaser, Dominik Raschner, Joshua Sturm and Noel Zwischenbrugger.

In order to endanger Odermat, Feller would have to give the giant slalom more weight. Since Adelboden (January 6th) he has not made any RTL momentum. “The swings I showed in Adelboden were the best this season and I didn’t train much beforehand.” That makes him positive – especially since his back takes offense at any swing too much in the RTL. But the conditions will be ideal: “From what I’ve heard, it’s relatively crisp. It will definitely be a difficult race.”

Even if the “late riser Feller” (Feller quote) likes night races, the strain makes the double from Schladming taste a little more bitter. “With the whole Kitzbühel program, it’s a fantastic program. We’ll have to see how many of my colleagues will still be doing slalom and giant slalom in the future.” Not just in the doubles in Schladming, in general. But: “On the whole, the joy outweighs the fact that we are doing two races here.”