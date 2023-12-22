Nighttime snacks, figure and health: which ones to choose for the well-being of the body

There are many who cannot give up an almost fixed appointment, the classic midnight snack. Knowing how to choose, however, is important.

Habits certainly die hard. In some cases even situations that are not exactly healthy, indeed, in most situations the risk is precisely that of harming oneself. When that unmanageable peckishness arrives, so to speak, it’s really difficult to resist, even at late hours. What should be done, however, is to manage this hypothetical moment as best as possible. There is certainly no shortage of opportunities in this sense.

Not everyone is able, so to speak, to give a rule to the most classic of midnight snacks, you can even get out of bed with a fixed idea, perhaps remembering having seen something tempting in the fridge. In certain cases it would certainly be necessary to have measures, but on the other hand the solution may be within reach, just follow some specific rules which certainly don’t hurt.

Nighttime snacks, figure and health: the most useful advice directly from the internet

Jonathan Valdezowner of Genki Nutrition and media manager for New York State Academy of Nutritions and Dieteticsstarting from the logic of a metabolism that is practically immobile at night, explains why you should never overdo it at that time. Dinner should be the lightest meal of the day precisely due to the slowness of the metabolism itself in the following hours.

The most important tiphowever, comes from Amy Gorin, nutritionist and owner of Amy Gorin Nutrition in New York: “If you find yourself feeling particularly hungry late in the evening, try to determine whether you’re eating enough throughout the day“. An excellent compromise, for example in certain cases could be represented by carbohydrates, healthy fats and proteins.

Half a cup of Greek yogurt, a few grams of cheese, nuts, avocado, popcorn. Eating late at night is possible, of course, but it must be done following a certain criterion, experts suggest. Rebecca Ditkoff, nutritionist, dietician and founder of Nutrition by RDbelieves, for example, that we should listen more to our bodies and understand every type of need, at every moment of the day.

I firmly believe that you need to listen to your body and satisfy your cravings – says Diktof – the secret is to find a balance without overdoing it, and pay attention to portions, especially late in the evening“. Eating at night or in any case late in the evening is therefore possible, just follow the right rule and don’t overdo it. The midnight snack, at least for now, seems to be safe.

