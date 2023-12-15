Nike league / Peter Struhár from Michaloviec received a fine

#Nike #league #Peter #Struhár #Michaloviec #received #fine

The Disciplinary Commission of the Slovak Football Association fined coach Petr Struhár from the MFK Zemplín Michalovce club with a fine of 400 euros for damaging the good name of football.

According to the disciplinarian’s communique published on the union’s official website, it was a phone call from the coach of Zemplín to defender Lukáš Fabiš from rival FC Košice before the match between the two teams on December 1, 2023. Struhár and Fabiš previously worked together in another team, MFK Ružomberok.

“DK SFZ, after careful consideration of all the documented facts, evaluated such a phone call as harmful with the potential possibility of undermining the confidence of the football public in the impartial and objective course of the given match. Despite the fact that the content of the phone call, to the extent proven, was not aimed at influencing or pressuring an opponent’s player towards the match and its result,

DK SFZ evaluated it as undesirable, in violation of the basic principles of sports ethics, and potentially capable of raising doubts about the observance of the principles of fair play in the given meeting. The mentioned matter is all the more serious because the coach of MFK Zemplín Michalovce was already punished for the exact same offense in the last competition year.” said the disciplinarian.

Struhár was the coach of Ružomberok until the end of the 2022/2023 season. As a player, he worked in Dunajská Streda, Nitra, Petržalka and Slovan Bratislava, he was also a legionnaire in Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic.

“DK SFZ does not want to limit anyone’s freedom of expression or free decision to communicate with other persons with the mentioned decision. On the other hand, every member of SFZ, especially a coach of a club of the highest football competition, should be aware of his responsibility and consider whether, for example, matters belonging to his responsibility and the powers of another responsible person in the club, it is necessary and correct to resolve it by phone with the player of the rival club, and especially 1 day before the mutual meeting.” it is also mentioned in the fireplace disciplinarian.

In the current season, Michaloviec football players are in the penultimate 11th place in the highest domestic competition with six points for six draws from 17 duels.