Nikita was beaten in the Old Town: I woke up with punches

#Nikita #beaten #Town #woke #punches

Nikita stated that she and a friend were attacked by a group of men in the Old Center of the Capital. The two needed medical attention because they were punched and kicked.

Nikita was beaten in the Old Center of the Capital. Nikita and her friend were severely beaten, they needed medical attention. Nikita was chosen with a hematoma on his back. After leaving the hospital, Nikita told everything that happened to him.

Nikita was beaten in the Old Center

Nikita said she was hit hard, picking up injuries from punches in the stomach and heads in the mouth. She also says that she needed medical attention.

“I came from the hospital. I had investigations and injections to stop my back from hurting, I have a large hematoma. Being more of a sports person, it doesn’t hurt at that moment, it hurts after a few days, after all I’m a woman, I’m not a monster. They hit me. I woke up with punches in my stomach, head in my mouth, I didn’t think anything anymore. Isn’t it normal to stop thinking like a woman? You’re effectively lost, you have no way to defend yourself, when it comes from the right, from the left,” said Nikita.

Nikita was beaten in the Old Center. Photo source. Antena 1.

Nikita, unhappy with the police

Nikita made a comparison with the police in Spain. The star says that the police in the Old Center are not doing their job, they are not acting, they are intimidated and fearful

“The police are not prompt, I have lived in Spain for 15 years and the Spanish police are an example to everyone and all criminals. He should have handcuffed them, especially since he hit a woman, not just me and the other people. They broke their noses, I think he had something hard in his hand. In Spain they would take you, tie you up, and the next day you would be proposed for arrest. The police in the Old Town are not doing their job, they are not acting, they are intimidated and fearful. They were harassing me, they were grabbing the policemen and pushing them. As a policeman, they could not accept such a thing, this is an outrage,” said Nikita.

Nikita, about how she was attacked

Nikita told the whole story about the attack in the Old Town. She had met a friend. Several men stopped them and pummeled them with fists and feet.

“I had a meeting with a friend who just came from France to compose some pieces for me, and I met him in the Old Town. At one point I wanted to go to the car, and then a group of boys started blocking our way. They told me that “Dude, Nikito, it’s you” and then I woke up with punches in the face, in the head, in the back, he put me down. Then they took this comrade of mine, filled him with blood. They left me without a phone and my friend without money,” said Nikita.

She was beaten in the Old Center. Photo source. Antena 1.

She thinks it was a robbery

She also says that the attack started when she took out some money to give to poor people. The attackers saw the money and camped on it.

“Then they beat up others in a club, they also broke their noses and ended up in the hospital. Now I’m waiting to go to INML, it’s a robbery in a criminal group, these guys join the crazy group, beat you up, and the rest act and rob you. I’m swollen, I was in the emergency room until this morning and now I’m home because I couldn’t stay there in the hospital hallways anymore. I think everything went away the moment we took out some money to give to some bitter people and they saw us and then attacked us. They stole my phone,” she concluded.