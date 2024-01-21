Nikolay Mihailov with a chance to create something unprecedented in the history of Levski

#Nikolay #Mihailov #chance #create #unprecedented #history #Levski

Nikolay Mihailov has a chance to record a unique achievement in the history of Levski. This could happen if he stays at the club until October 27 this year and registers a game after that date. It will then be 20 years since he made his debut for the Blues.

On this day in 2004, they visited Nessebar in the round of 16 match of the Bulgarian Cup tournament. Nikolay Mihailov kept a clean sheet in his first appearance under the frame, and Levski won that match 5:0. With the score 3:0 for the “blues”, Stanimir Stoilov played him at the break in place of Dimitar Ivankov.

To date, there is no player in the history of the club whose statistics have a 20-year gap between his first and last official match. Despite the very large time distance, Mihailov still does not have 100 official matches for Levski, having rounded them up to 90. The most he played in 2021/22 – 29 official matches, of which 20 were for the championship, writes “Mach Telegraf “.