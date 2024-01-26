Nina ready to return to the Barea

Reprise. Injured cruciate ligaments in the right knee during the semi-final of the Island Games against the Comoros at the Mahamasina stadium, the Elgeco Plus goalkeeper, Zakanirina Rakotoasimbola, “Nina”, was deprived of some Barea friendly matches and officials, since September, including the last two days of the CAN qualifiers and the first two of the World Cup. An operation was even planned, given the results of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

Apparently, the goalkeeper of the national team and the federation have decided not to proceed with the operation. Nina has made her comeback on the field with her By Pass teammates since this weekend. He played two matches, namely the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup against Mama FC and the semi-finals against Disciples FC. “It’s not at all easy to get back to my performance before the Island Games. I continue with rehabilitation and getting back into shape. I must also scrupulously respect the rest time. I am still very careful not to take too many risks,” underlines the two-time best goalkeeper in the Orange Pro League.

Asked about his reintegration into the national team, “I am always ready, but the decision is up to the coach,” confides the Barea goalkeeper. A doctor from a team who preferred to remain anonymous clarified that “avoiding the operation procedure is risky, given the results of the MRI. He risks a relapse in the middle of a match or training.” “Of course, the doctor always recommends not resuming the match until you are 100% recovered. But this time, in order to defend the honor of the club together with my teammates, I sacrificed myself for the team,” explains Nina.

Also Read:  Copa Libertadores 2024: Colo Colo and Palestino met their possible rivals for Phase 2 | Soccer

Serge Rasanda

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Moscow denounces French “militarist frenzy” after announcements of arms deliveries to kyiv
Posted on
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Divorced Georgian twins were victims of a major child trafficking scandal
Posted on
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
After procedural battle: match between Anderlecht and Racing Genk is replayed after all, Anderlecht appeals
Posted on
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
here are 5 remedies to relieve it
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News