Nina ready to return to the Barea

Reprise. Injured cruciate ligaments in the right knee during the semi-final of the Island Games against the Comoros at the Mahamasina stadium, the Elgeco Plus goalkeeper, Zakanirina Rakotoasimbola, “Nina”, was deprived of some Barea friendly matches and officials, since September, including the last two days of the CAN qualifiers and the first two of the World Cup. An operation was even planned, given the results of the MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

Apparently, the goalkeeper of the national team and the federation have decided not to proceed with the operation. Nina has made her comeback on the field with her By Pass teammates since this weekend. He played two matches, namely the quarter-finals of the Madagascar Cup against Mama FC and the semi-finals against Disciples FC. “It’s not at all easy to get back to my performance before the Island Games. I continue with rehabilitation and getting back into shape. I must also scrupulously respect the rest time. I am still very careful not to take too many risks,” underlines the two-time best goalkeeper in the Orange Pro League.

Asked about his reintegration into the national team, “I am always ready, but the decision is up to the coach,” confides the Barea goalkeeper. A doctor from a team who preferred to remain anonymous clarified that “avoiding the operation procedure is risky, given the results of the MRI. He risks a relapse in the middle of a match or training.” “Of course, the doctor always recommends not resuming the match until you are 100% recovered. But this time, in order to defend the honor of the club together with my teammates, I sacrificed myself for the team,” explains Nina.

Serge Rasanda