Nine high finishes and a final ‘chrono’ mark Vuelta2024 after leaving Lisbon

The departure of the Portuguese capital will mark the first differences between cyclists, with a ‘chrono’ of 12 kilometers between Lisbon and Oeiras, on August 17th.

The 2024 Tour of Spain cycling will have nine high finishes and a final time trial in Madrid, 20 stages after the start in Lisbon, also with an individual exercise.

As had already been announced, Portugal will see two more stages, essentially flat, between Cascais and Ourém (191 kilometers) and between Lousã and Castelo Branco (182).

The entry into Spain marks the first arrival at a high level, with the connection between Plasencia and Pico Villuercas (167 kilometers), ending in a first-class count.

After a sprint for sprinters, the sixth stage features another high finish, although now the arrival at Yunquera, 181 kilometers after leaving Jerez de la Frontera, is only third category, like the eighth stage, in Cazorla.

The first week will end with a very tough ninth stage, in Motril and Granada, with three first-category mountain counts in the second half of the 178 kilometres, although the last one is more than 50 kilometers from the finish line.

The start of the second week will have two very bumpy stages, before a new high finish, in a short 12th stage, of 133 kilometers, between Ourense and the Manzaneda mountain station, with the finish line coinciding with a first category count .

The following day, the cyclists will have another first-class finish, in Puerto de Ancares, 171 kilometers after leaving Lugo, on the eve of the longest stage of the 2024 Vuelta, with 199 kilometers between Villafranca del Bierzo and Villablino, with a count first category with 16 kilometers to go.

The end of a very tough second week will be one of the most complicated stages of the 2024 edition, with two passes through La Colladiela (first category) before the climb to the terrible Cuitu Negru (special category), with ramps of 23% incline .

The second day of rest precedes the arrival at one of the most ‘sacred’ places in Spanish cycling, the Lakes of Covadonga, a special category climb, placed at the end of 181 kilometers, after the start in Luanco.

The third-to-last and penultimate stages will have the last two finishes at the top, with two first categories in Alto de Moncalvillo and Picón Blanco, before the 22 kilometers of the time trial of the 21st and final stage in Madrid, on September 8, which will crown the successor to the American Sepp Kuss.