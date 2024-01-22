Nine hundred storks seen during annual count, often at logical feeding places | Animals

#storks #annual #count #logical #feeding #places #Animals

Jan 21, 2024 at 10:37 PM Update: 4 hours ago

This weekend, 895 storks were counted by 530 people during the annual stork count. A striking number of animals were spotted in places where they could find food more easily, such as outdoor stations, because meadows and ditches are currently frozen.

The aim is to discover, among other things, how many storks winter in the Netherlands. The count is organized every year by the Stork Research & Knowhow Foundation (STORK).

What was striking this year is that storks were spotted more in places where they could find food more easily, says a spokesperson. This was probably due to the cold. The meadows and ditches where they normally find food were frozen.

As a result, for example, more storks were seen in Meppel. There used to be an outdoor station for storks here, and young storks are still cared for here.

Storks were also spotted in places where waste is processed, such as in Apeldoorn, Barneveld, Oss, Utrecht and Tilburg. “For example, waste attracts mice and they are eaten by storks,” the spokesperson explains.

0:45Play button

Drone films stork nest on pile driver in Latvia

The spokesperson found it striking that storks were seen more often in groups this year. That probably also has to do with the frost. “It seemed like they were signaling each other where to find food.”

Participants could report their observations by e-mail or telephone, or on the website fout.nl. During last year’s count, 915 different storks were reported across the country by 810 people.

Also Read:  Errors in sperm bank LUMC: fathers fathered too many children or are missing | Domestic

Receive notifications for animal news Stay informed with notifications

Beeld: Getty Images

Read more about:

AnimalsInterior

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Florida governor withdraws from primaries and clears the way for Trump
Posted on
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Funeral with scandal in Suceava. A priest lay down on the ground in front of the cemetery to prevent the ceremony
Posted on
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Detroit Lions a win away from Super Bowl LVIII after 31-23 victory over Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Posted on
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
British authorities concerned about measles outbreak
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News