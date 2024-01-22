Nine hundred storks seen during annual count, often at logical feeding places | Animals

#storks #annual #count #logical #feeding #places #Animals

This weekend, 895 storks were counted by 530 people during the annual stork count. A striking number of animals were spotted in places where they could find food more easily, such as outdoor stations, because meadows and ditches are currently frozen.

The aim is to discover, among other things, how many storks winter in the Netherlands. The count is organized every year by the Stork Research & Knowhow Foundation (STORK).

What was striking this year is that storks were spotted more in places where they could find food more easily, says a spokesperson. This was probably due to the cold. The meadows and ditches where they normally find food were frozen.

As a result, for example, more storks were seen in Meppel. There used to be an outdoor station for storks here, and young storks are still cared for here.

Storks were also spotted in places where waste is processed, such as in Apeldoorn, Barneveld, Oss, Utrecht and Tilburg. “For example, waste attracts mice and they are eaten by storks,” the spokesperson explains.

The spokesperson found it striking that storks were seen more often in groups this year. That probably also has to do with the frost. “It seemed like they were signaling each other where to find food.”

Participants could report their observations by e-mail or telephone, or on the website fout.nl. During last year’s count, 915 different storks were reported across the country by 810 people.

