Nine out of ten municipalities in Gävleborg lack a dietitian – Ljusnan

This is a submission. Opinions are the writer’s own.

The Swedes are getting older. The number of people over 60 has increased by 65 percent since the beginning of the 1970s, and the increase is greatest for those over 90, who today are more than twice as many. Of the roughly 287,000 inhabitants in Gävleborg, approximately 71,000 are over 65 years of age.

Malnutrition is a common and serious problem as we get older. Illness, disability and medication can affect appetite, taste, smell, energy and nutritional needs and the ability to eat. Loneliness also affects our appetite.

Over half of all risk assessments in elderly care show a risk of malnutrition. Despite the fact that there are effective measures that can be put in place, many municipalities today lack in-depth competence. Of the county’s ten municipalities, only Gävle has a dietitian, according to the municipal dietitians’ network.

In the last decade, the number of dieticians employed by the municipality has halved, and not all of them work in elderly care. Barely every fifth municipality in Sweden currently has a dietitian on staff and every third lacks access to licensed healthcare personnel with in-depth expertise in preventing and treating malnutrition, SKR’s statistics show.

Malnutrition causes great human suffering. It also has major health-economic consequences. Reduced muscle mass, increased risk of falling and impaired wound healing are partly symptoms of malnutrition, partly risk factors for accidents, illness and poor health. It is therefore important to detect and remedy the risk of malnutrition early.

Treatment of malnutrition requires collaboration between dietitian and other professions where everyone can contribute their specialist skills for the best possible care. The dietitian’s unique knowledge of nutrition-specific measures is a key component.

With more dieticians in the municipalities, our elderly can have an improved quality of life and better health care. It saves both money and unnecessary suffering.

The access to in-depth competence to prevent and treat malnutrition in the municipalities needs to be regulated and followed up nationally so that more municipalities get an incentive to hire dietitians.

Kjell Olsson, chairman of the professional association Dietisternas riksförbund and Frida Lawenius, director of the association Naturvetarna