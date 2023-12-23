Ninrod Medina surprises and already has a new team in Honduras

#Ninrod #Medina #surprises #team #Honduras

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

After his time at Motagua in 2023, Ninrod Medina leaves the first division to join the Liga Nacional de Ascenso for the Clausura 2024 tournament.

Parrillas One of La Lima caused a surprise in the transfer market after confirming the hiring of the coach who defeated Pachuca of Mexico in the Concacaf Champions League.

The grill team made the signing of the coach official through social networks where they welcomed the man born in San Ignacio.

“This day we make official the hiring of the experienced Honduran coach #NinrodMedina who will be the new technical director of our barbecue club. As #CDParrillasOne we have important projects for the year 2024; but we are already working to achieve them,” says the publication.

In this way, Ninrod Medina adds his third team under his command after directing Arsenal de Roatán (2013) and Motagua (2023). It should be noted that Medina remained eight years as assistant to Diego Vázquez in the “Ciclón Azul” between the 2014-2022 seasons.

The 47-year-old Honduran coach commanded the “Águila” ship in 22 games of which he won six, lost five and tied 11 duels in the National League and Concacaf.

The Motagua board made Ninrod’s departure official in September of this year after reaching an agreement. His place was taken by Argentine César Vigevani, who was also separated at the end of matchday 18 in the defeat against Victoria at the Nacional Chelato Uclés.

It should be noted that Parrillas One was directed under the command of Argentine Rodolfo Sabarís, a coach who was close to advancing to the grand final of the Apertura tournament, but Juticalpa sent him away after beating him in the semifinals.