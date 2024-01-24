Nintendo announces pink Joy-con controllers for the release of Princess Peach: Showtime

#Nintendo #announces #pink #Joycon #controllers #release #Princess #Peach #Showtime

Nintendo has announced a new color option of the Switch Joy-con controllers. This concerns both a pink right joy-con and a pink left joy-con controller.

The Joy-con controllers are pink, because that is the color of Princess Peach, who will get her own game in March called Princess Peach: Showtime. Mario already had his own bright red controllers, and now Peach gets that too. The Joy-con controllers will be released on March 22, 2024, which is also the day that Princess Peach: Showtime will be released in stores. The pastel pink Joy-cons are completely pink, while the face buttons, analog stick and triggers are in black.

The controller can be purchased at various retailers and in the My Nintendo Store. A price hasn’t been announced, but often a pair of Joy-con controllers in special colors are priced at €75. That will most likely be no different here.

Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled to launch on March 22, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering is now possible via the Nintendo Switch eShop and various retailers.

You can buy Nintendo Switch Joy-con controllers here in different color options.

You can buy Princess Peach: Showtime here with a €4 launch discount.

You can buy the white or black Nintendo Switch OLED model here.

You can buy the standard version of the Nintendo Switch here for €289.

You can buy the Nintendo Switch Lite here.

Also Read:  These are the best video games of 2023 according to REFRESHER

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Currency rates before the gunshot? Dollar (USD), euro (EUR) and Polish zloty (PLN) exchange rates in a trap – FOREX forecasts
Currency rates before the gunshot? Dollar (USD), euro (EUR) and Polish zloty (PLN) exchange rates in a trap – FOREX forecasts
Posted on
The Netherlands sends laser beam from space to Earth for the first time | Domestic
The Netherlands sends laser beam from space to Earth for the first time | Domestic
Posted on
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam conflict; FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders – FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam conflict; FIR against Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders – FIR against Rahul Gandhi, other Congress leaders
Posted on
‘With earphones in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it’ | Media podcasts
‘With earphones in and an e-reader in hand, you can easily watch Does it do it or doesn’t it do it’ | Media podcasts
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Government Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News