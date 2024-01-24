Nintendo announces pink Joy-con controllers for the release of Princess Peach: Showtime

#Nintendo #announces #pink #Joycon #controllers #release #Princess #Peach #Showtime

Nintendo has announced a new color option of the Switch Joy-con controllers. This concerns both a pink right joy-con and a pink left joy-con controller.

The Joy-con controllers are pink, because that is the color of Princess Peach, who will get her own game in March called Princess Peach: Showtime. Mario already had his own bright red controllers, and now Peach gets that too. The Joy-con controllers will be released on March 22, 2024, which is also the day that Princess Peach: Showtime will be released in stores. The pastel pink Joy-cons are completely pink, while the face buttons, analog stick and triggers are in black.

The controller can be purchased at various retailers and in the My Nintendo Store. A price hasn’t been announced, but often a pair of Joy-con controllers in special colors are priced at €75. That will most likely be no different here.

Princess Peach: Showtime is scheduled to launch on March 22, 2024 for the Nintendo Switch. Pre-ordering is now possible via the Nintendo Switch eShop and various retailers.

