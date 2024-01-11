Nintendo shares are rising ahead of the Switch 2

Gives the Nikkei a healthy boost.

Although we at Daily Nintendo rarely deal with financial markets, this news is certainly interesting to share. Business news site The Wall Street Journal reports that Nintendo shares continue to rise. The reason: the hype for the successor to the Nintendo Switch is now in full swing.

Nintendo has had a strong year. With hits such as Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. The company has had no complaints with Wonder and Pikmin 4. And also the Super Mario Bros. Movie has done extremely well. But it is precisely the run-up to the Switch 2 that ensures that the shares are doing so well.

Nintendo shares ended Wednesday at 7,823 yen (or €48.98) per share. This is a record according to the Wall Street Journal, which also indicates that this increase provides another surprise. The Nikkei, the Japanese technology stock exchange, ended with a rise of 2% at 34,441.72 points. This is the highest the stock market has ended a trading day since 1990. Now this is partly due to the weaker yen, but the impact of Nintendo is undeniable.

Add to this the rumors of a new Nintendo Direct and it looks like 2024 will be another successful year.

