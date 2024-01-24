Nintendo still gives you a way to save money

#Nintendo #save #money

And in April, the online multiplayer services of your old consoles will stop.

Nearly two years ago, Nintendo gradually began to say goodbye to the 3DS and Wii U consoles, as part of this, games cannot be purchased in the devices’ eShop digital stores, internal balances cannot be topped up, and digital license codes purchased elsewhere cannot be redeemed.

A young Japanese man tries out the Wii U in 2014 Source: AFP/Yoshikazu Tsuno

The disconnection of eShops is now coming to another stage. First of all, according to Nintendo’s information, anyone who has an internal account balance in the machines’ online stores can only transfer money to their Nintendo account until March 11, 2024, after which they can say goodbye to it. You don’t need to have a Nintendo Switch console to save money, anyone can create a Nintendo account and then link it to their eshop accounts to keep your money safe.

Another important development is that on April 8, 2024, the online multiplayer function of the 3DS and Wii U will stop, and along with it, data similar to leaderboards will also disappear. After the date, the products previously purchased in their eShops will remain downloadable and updatable for the “foreseeable future”, i.e. gamers will not lose their digital games for the time being.

