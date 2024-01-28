Nintendo Switch 2 is coming. His fans will not forgive him for this characteristic – SMARTmania.cz

#Nintendo #Switch #coming #fans #forgive #characteristic #SMARTmania.cz

The successor to the Nintendo Switch will probably have to settle for a worse display

Instead of an OLED panel, it will probably be equipped with an LCD display from Sharp

When a new generation of product comes on the market, we naturally expect it to be better or at least comparable to its predecessor in all respects. This is not the case with the Nintendo Switch game console, which has been on the market since 2017 and already faced criticism at the time of its launch that some parameters did not meet the standards of the time. However, customers voted with their wallets unequivocally in favor of Nintendo, which after some time offered them an updated version of the Nintendo Switch OLED, which, as the name suggests, improves the display. Its successor will probably have to wait for similar improvements as well.

The Switch 2 will most likely not get an OLED panel

According to the Bloomberg server, which quoted Omdia’s analyst Hiroshi Hajase, players should temper their expectations regarding the parameters of the successor to the popular console. The Nintendo Switch 2 is supposed to have an 8″ LCD display, which will probably be supplied by Sharp. Hajase specializes in tracking the supply chains of small and medium displays, so they understand the industry. His report also attempts to link supplies to Sharp, which said it supplies LCD panels and works closely with the maker of the upcoming console. Sharp has previously worked with Nintendo, building their Switch consoles.

The upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 will probably have to do without an OLED panel

If these claims are true, the Switch 2 will feature the largest display Nintendo has used in a handheld console. The standard Switch has a 6.2″ LCD display, the Switch Lite has a 5.5″ LCD display, and the Switch OLED has a 7″ OLED display. Someone may argue that the display of the Nintendo Switch 2 will be significantly worse than the OLED version of the current generation, and it would not be far from the truth. Based on these leaks, it can be assumed that with the Switch 2, Nintendo will target customers of the original Switch and Switch Lite, rather than owners of the version with an OLED display.

Nintendo can also use this strategy to try to secure enough components to meet demand. This is likely to be high again, and component shortages could cause significant lost profit. The bet on cheaper but more accessible components has paid off for Nintendo in the past – during the chip crisis a few years ago, when the biggest competitors in the form of Microsoft and Sony did not have time to deliver enough devices to the market, Nintendo could cheerfully sell its consoles thanks to the fact that for its Switch it secured plenty of older components that were much less affected by the crisis.

