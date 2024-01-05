Nintendo Switch 2 is coming: how big are the innovations?

#Nintendo #Switch #coming #big #innovations

The successor to the Nintendo Switch should not be a completely new concept, but a device that does more or less the same as its predecessor. That is unusual for Nintendo.

Article continues after advertisement

This is predicted by the Japanese analysis agency Kantan Games. The next Nintendo console should be a hybrid device, just like the Switch, which is portable and can also be connected to a television.

It means that the console will mainly get a more powerful chip and possibly a better screen. The analysts think the price will jump to $400, $100 more than what the Switch is selling for. In this way, the console should perform better against the PS5 and Xbox.

For other tech companies, Kantar Games’ prediction would be obvious: smartphones, tablets and televisions usually get a spec upgrade that makes them faster, more powerful and more beautiful, without changing their function.

Article continues after advertisement

Unusual for Nintendo

However, things are different at Nintendo: the Japanese games company is known for trying something completely different every few years. For example, the Wii got motion control, the Nintendo DS got a second screen and the Nintendo 3DS got a 3D screen that works without glasses.

It probably says a lot about the Switch’s success. Nintendo’s console is still going strong seven years after its unveiling, so it’s no wonder Nintendo wants to build on that success. It would also open the door to support for old games on the new device.

Don’t miss anything, follow our WhatsApp channel and receive our newsletter.

read more

Nintendo makes Legend of Zelda movie with real actors This new Steam Deck competitor looks like the Nintendo DS LEGO and Nintendo unveil new Piranha Plant building set