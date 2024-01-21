#Nintendo #Switch #Switch #price #characteristics #compare #consoles #latest #information #leaks #rumors

News JVTech Nintendo Switch vs next Switch 2: price, characteristics, I compare the 2 consoles thanks to the latest information, leaks and rumors

Published on 01/21/2024 at 8:10 p.m.

Share :

The idea that a Nintendo Switch 2 was being prepared behind the scenes for the end of 2024 has caught on among players. Released in 2017, the Nintendo Switch is already “old” enough to give way to its little sister. Here is what his performance could be thanks to the various rumors that dot the web.

A Nintendo Switch 2 as powerful as a PlayStation 4?

Already 7 years since the release of the Nintendo Switch in March 2017! We’re getting old, and so is the Nintendo console. But in recent months, we have heard more and more talk about the successor to the Nintendo Switch, which we call quite soberly: the “Switch 2”.

Even if the name has yet to be confirmed by the Japanese firm, certain rumors show that the development kits for the new console are already at certain of the company’s studios. “Dev kits” are consoles designed for game developers, with features that are very different from the final console.

PS4 Development Kit

See the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rue du Commerce

Obviously, developers are bound by professional secrecy and must under no circumstances reveal the technical specifications of the development machines. In principle it is very simple, in practice it is a different story.

Rumors hit the web from the first distributions of Nintendo development kits, which revealed certain specificities of the company’s future machine.

Here is what we can imagine about the power of the console thanks to the various rumors that we find on specialized forums.

The Nintendo Switch is known among gamers for being the least powerful console on the current market. Indeed, Nintendo is not seeking to compete with the PS5 or the Xbox Series X, but above all wants to offer very distinct experiences. This is why there are very few graphically modern games on the Nintendo Switch. On the other hand, Nintendo’s latest console allowed players to discover two new episodes of The Legend of Zelda, as well as two exclusive Mario games. Suffice to say that the happy owners of the Nintendo Switch have been spoiled in this regard.

Nintendo would then bet on a more powerful console using the very principle of the Nintendo Switch, namely the hybrid side: half-portable, half-home console.

We should then find an NVIDIA T239 processor, instead of the Tegra X1 of the Switch, 8 GB of RAM instead of 4 GB, but a bigger surprise could await us.

Indeed, even if these technical specifications do not put glitter in your eyes as they are quite banal for a machine released in 2024, Nintendo could rely on video upscaling to offer even more beautiful and fluid games, especially on television. .

The basic screen of the console should be able to run games at up to 120 FPS, while retaining an OLED panel. So suffice to say that Nintendo should pull out all the stops in terms of upscaling to offer more pleasant and, above all, more fluid renderings.

The concept would be exactly the same as the Nintendo Switch as it was so popular with players. Our Switch games should potentially all be compatible with the Nintendo Switch 2. Knowing that in addition to this, a rumor is circulating around a Nintendo console during Gamescom 2023, which would have run an improved version of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

It has already been 7 years since the release of the Nintendo Switch. The Japanese company would therefore like to soon renew itself with a completely gaming console.

According to the Taiwan Economic Daily, the Nintendo Switch 2 – or whatever it is called – should appear in the second half of 2024. We can therefore easily imagine a release date in October/November, just before Christmas.

The Nintendo Switch also stood out from other game consoles by its much more affordable price than current machines. Sold at €359 with a game upon its release, the OLED version followed suit a few years later to end up at around the same price.

But for now, the price should be a little higher, the fault of the more powerful components and therefore more expensive to produce. Rumors speak of a price of around €400 at release, but nothing is confirmed at this level.

See the Nintendo Switch OLED on Rue du Commerce

Purchase guide

Which Nintendo Switch console to choose in 2023 between the Classic, the Oled and the Lite?

This page contains affiliate links to certain products that JV has selected for you. Each purchase you make by clicking on one of these links will not cost you more, but the e-merchant will pay us a commission. The prices indicated in the article are those offered by the merchant sites at the time of publication of the article and these prices are likely to vary at the sole discretion of the merchant site without JV being informed. Learn more.