Nintendo Switchre tart a Legend of Grimrock

The Swedish indie studio Almost Human, consisting of only four people, appeared back in 2012 with their first game, Legend of Grimrock, which was a great touch on the ’80s formula. In the fantasy RPG set in a multi-level labyrinth, we controlled a team of four, with whom we could only move step by step in four directions, essentially from square to square.

The game later got an even better sequel in 2014, but the studio hasn’t come out with a new game since then (it’s true, part of the team helped another studio make 2019’s Druidstone). Now, however, they gave a sign of life again, but not quite in the way that many of their fans would have liked.

It turned out that Legend of Grimrock will be released again soon. But it is not about a third part, nor a renovation, but about the fact that it will also be made for Nintendo Switch. And you don’t have to wait long for that, since the premiere will be on January 15th.

Of course, it won’t be just a simple port, as the interface has been completely redesigned to perfectly match the capabilities of the console. According to the promise of the creators, it will be possible to play comfortably both with Joy-Con and via the touch screen.

