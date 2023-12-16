Nio will offer two brands of low-cost electric cars in Europe

One of the two brands of the Chinese giant will appear in 2025

Chinese car company Nio will launch the first electric offerings from its more affordable Firefly brand in Europe a year earlier than originally announced – in 2025. Another unnamed Nio brand that will offer even cheaper electric cars will debut on the European market after 2025, says company president Lihun Qin. He did not provide details on the prices of the vehicles planned for sale in the region.

According to him, the first Firefly car will debut in Europe in the third quarter of 2025.

In 2021, Nio first announced that it would expand into the mass market with more affordable vehicles, betting on the Alps sub-brand. At the beginning of this year, the company said that it will add another brand – Firefly, which is in the development stage and which is mainly focused on European consumers.

The influx of Chinese electric models into Europe is intensifying as demand in China cools, while domestic brands struggle with production overcapacity weighing on them. They have a price advantage over their European competitors, who are slower to electrify their product range and do not have the same control over the supply chain.

Nio, whose models currently compete in China with electric cars offered by premium segment makers such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz, has suffered from a lack of profitability amid an ongoing price war launched by Tesla late last year.

The company has cut 10% of its workforce as it considers spinning off units such as its battery business. It seeks to create partnerships to help fund ventures such as battery swapping, a technology that has yet to scale.

The partnerships – with Geely and state-owned Changan Automobile – include initiatives such as building a new type of battery and architecture, Qin informed.

