Nippon Steel buys US Steel for $15 billion

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. steel plant production line. in Kimitsu, Chiba Prefecture. May 31, 2018

The world’s fourth-largest steelmaker Nippon Steel struck a deal on Monday to buy US Steel for $14.9 billion in cash, beating out rivals such as Cleveland-Cliffs and ArcellorMittal in a bid for the 122-year-old iconic steelmaker.

The deal price of $55 per share represents a 142% premium to the stock’s price on the last trading day before Cleveland-Cliffs unveiled a $35 per share offer for US Steel on Aug. 11.

Cleveland-Cliffs’ move prompted USSteel to begin a sale process, then at a meeting of its board of directors on Sunday, US Steel rated Nippon’s offer as better than that of Cleveland-Cliffs, which had raised its offer to $40 per share , informs “”.

The result is a blow to ArcelorMittal, which reported had also pursued US Steel. Nippon and ArcelorMittal own a plant in Alabama that produces steel sheet products by processing semi-finished products or slabs supplied by domestic and overseas suppliers. They are also investing about $1 billion in an electric arc furnace.

The deal will help the Japanese company increase its global crude steel capacity to 100 million tonnes globally, while also significantly expanding its production in the United States. U.S. steel prices are expected to rise after automakers began ramping up production following agreements reached with unions to end strikes.

US Steel also supplies to the renewable energy industry and can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides tax credits and other incentives for such projects.

Nippon did not make any predictions about the synergies that would arise from the deal and that would justify the price it would pay. According to GLJ Research analyst Gordon Johnson, Nippon is paying an excessive price for these assets, given that “it’s not the technology space — it’s still the cyclical steel industry.”

The company notes that synergies will come from bringing together advanced manufacturing technologies and know-how in product development, operations, energy conservation and recycling.

In an interview with , the company’s executive vice president, Takahiro Mori, said Nippon Steel had been operating in the United States for 40 years and was confident the deal would be completed. All of USSteel’s commitments to its employees, including all current collective bargaining agreements with its union, will be honored, Nippon also announced.