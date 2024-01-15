Nissan Ariya has become a showcase of Japanese engineering (test drive)

#Nissan #Ariya #showcase #Japanese #engineering #test #drive

The coupe-shaped electric crossover offers a spacious interior, high-quality materials and first-class comfort

In 2019, at the Tokyo Motor Show, Nissan showed the Ariya crossover concept for the first time. A few months later, the Japanese presented the production model Ariya, which gave an opportunity to see what new standards Nissan would set in the electric vehicle industry.

As pioneers in the production of modern electric cars with the Leaf model and as creators of the crossover class with the Qashqai model, the Japanese at Nissan used their experience and created the Ariya. The new electric crossover has become a showcase of Japanese engineering that shows how the advantages of a car that runs on electricity can be combined with the body of a crossover that can also move off-road.

The 20-inch wheels with five-spoke aluminum rims emphasize the dynamic appearance

Photo: Lap.bg

In addition, the new Nissan Ariya benefits from the brand’s experience in creating exciting and legendary models such as the Z-series and GT-R, as the more powerful version of the Ariya possesses the dynamics of the 370Z sports coupe. All this suggested a bright future for the Nissan Ariya, but the market premiere of the new model was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the supply crisis of various components, which led to a delayed start of production.

Last year, all processes normalized and Nissan Ariya came to Europe and our country to show how an electric car, a crossover and a sports coupe can be successfully combined. The Nissan Ariya is based on the new CMF-EV electric vehicle platform. Its dimensions are length 4595 meters, width 1850 mm, height 1660 mm and wheelbase 2775 mm.

Viewed from the side, the new Nissan Ariya features a low coupe-like roofline

Photo: Nissan

The design philosophy of the Nissan Ariya is based on elegant and simple forms inspired by Japanese traditions, featuring distinctive details for the model. At the front of the model stands out the so-called shield, which imitates a V-shaped radiator grille, in the center of which the new Nissan brand emblem shines proudly and brightly, thanks to the 20 LEDs built into it.

On both sides, slim boomerang-shaped LED daytime running lights with built-in 20mm projectors are positioned, which are combined with the dynamic indicators, and above them are located the main LED lights, four on each side of the crossover. Viewed from the side, the new Nissan Ariya features a low coupe-like roofline that seems to cut through the air and emphasizes the model’s dynamic silhouette and sporty character.

Photo: Nissan

Standard wheels are 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels with 235/55 R19 tires, and 20-inch wheels with 255/45 R20 tires are available as an option. A two-tone combination of copper with a black roof was specially developed for the new model, the color itself referring to electrical conductivity and the dawn of a new automotive era. The new Nissan Ariya is available in five two-tone combinations with a black roof and four color combinations for the entire body.

Getting behind the wheel of the new Nissan Ariya, I find myself in a very spacious salon, where the high-quality materials with precise assembly immediately make an impression. Control of the main functions is done without buttons, and the settings of the climate system are integrated into the central dashboard in the form of tactile switches that vibrate when touched and light up only when the car is running.

Photo: Lap.bg

In front of the driver’s view is the wide instrument panel, in which two 12.3-inch screens are well integrated, of which the central one is touch-sensitive and can display several functions at the same time. Under the driver’s right hand is the modern center console, which slides electrically forwards and backwards with two buttons and can be adjusted to the driver’s personal preferences, with the possibility of its position being memorized.

The new automatic gearbox selector is placed on the console itself, which fits in the palm of the hand and is equipped with tactile buttons for controlling the driving modes. All functions in the car can be controlled easily and quickly by voice commands in English, and connectivity technologies increase confidence on the road and create a pleasant travel atmosphere for the driver and his passengers.

Two 12.3-inch screens are placed on the dashboard in front of the driver – instrument and central

Photo: Lap.bg

The interior of the Nissan Ariya looks more like an elegant lounge area than a traditional car interior. The electric crossover offers generous headroom and legroom for rear passengers thanks to slim front seats. The flat floor of the compartment allows rear passengers to even cross their legs. The panoramic glass roof reveals a view outside and creates an even stronger feeling of light and spaciousness in the salon.

The materials throughout the interior of the Nissan Ariya have been carefully selected and provide first-class comfort. The electric car’s quiet drive and the use of sound-absorbing materials create a quiet atmosphere for all passengers to relax and enjoy the journey without stress. The new Nissan Ariya has a trunk with a relatively decent volume of 468 liters, and with the rear seats down it reaches 1350 liters. In the model with two electric motors, the cargo space in the back is reduced to 415 liters.

Boot volume is 468 liters for the single-engine model, and with the rear seats down it reaches 1,350 liters

Photo: Nissan

The new Nissan Ariya is available on the European market and in our country in three main versions – with front-wheel drive from one electric motor and four-wheel drive with two electric motors with the e-4ORCE system, which adjusts traction on the axles and braking force, achieving the most stable and reliable movement in various road conditions. The base model with one electric motor has a power of 214 hp. and a battery with a net capacity of 63 kWh, which guarantees it an autonomous range of about 400 km. This option is more suitable if you drive mainly in an urban environment.

The next model is also equipped with an electric motor, but now the power here is 238 hp. The main difference is in the larger battery with a net capacity of 87 kWh, which provides an autonomous range of up to 525 km. The top model in the range is powered by two electric motors with a total power of 301 hp. and 600 Nm, and the battery with a capacity of 87 kWh provides a range of about 500 km at a combined energy consumption of 20 kWh/100 km. This variant achieves the best balance between sporty dynamics and optimal autonomous mileage. In cold winter conditions and on the highway, the Nissan Ariya consumed 23 kWh/100 km, so it will be able to travel around 380 km.

Photo: Atanas Markov

The Ariya’s battery is liquid-cooled, and charging can be done from a DC fast station with up to 130kW, with Nissan claiming a 0-80% charge takes 40 minutes. As standard, the Ariya can be charged at 7.4 kW AC stations in about 13.5 hours, and as an option, you can choose a 22 kW charger that charges the battery to 100% in 5 hours.

The new Nissan Ariya offers a choice of three drive modes – standard, sport and Eco, and the e-4ORCE four-wheel drive models include an additional snow mode. The transmission also offers a B mode for braking energy recovery. Very convenient in the city is the e-Pedal function, which allows you to drive almost entirely with the gas pedal.

Photo: Lap.bg

Depending on the choice of mode and the degree of energy recovery when stopping, Ariya’s character changes significantly. For busy city sections, the Eco mode is most suitable, and for a long journey, the standard mode is rational. When overtaking you can benefit from the agility of the sport mode. Despite the low center of gravity, when driving dynamically in corners, the usual lateral tilt is felt.

Despite its serious length of almost 4.60 meters, the new Nissan Ariya is easy to drive, especially thanks to good visibility. The elevated driver’s position plays a key role in providing excellent forward visibility, while a bird’s-eye view to the rear and sides is provided by a 4-camera system around the vehicle. The steering is light and helps to make maneuvers easy, and the suspension skilfully filters out bumps, thanks to which the crossover rides pleasantly soft.

Photo: Lap.bg

Over long distances, the Nissan Ariya is comfortable and predisposes to a relaxed drive. Noises are isolated from the interior to enjoy a quiet and pleasant ride. The Ariya features the latest version of Nissan’s ProPilot system. This autopilot helps you steer the car on the highway within one lane. The electronics are linked to the navigation system and allow the driver to take their hands off the wheel but ensure their eyes are always on the road.

Photo: Lap.bg

The new Nissan Ariya combines a decent autonomous range, good charging capabilities and dynamic road behavior, but it has to fight against its main competitors, such as the Subaru Solterra, Toyota bZ4X, Volkswagen ID.5, Skoda Enyaq Coupe and Kia EV6. Although these models actually appeared after the Ariya, they are already on the market and Nissan has a difficult task to convince consumers that it offers a car with better qualities. Among its strongest assets are the spacious and elegant interior, high-quality materials, first-class comfort at the level of the premium segment and numerous new technological functions.

The electric crossover is now available in our country in two levels of equipment – Advance and Evolve. The most affordable option with one electric motor and the smaller battery in Advance equipment has a starting price of BGN 89,990. The model with the large battery is only in the higher Evolve level and starts at BGN 116,490 for the version with one electric motor, and with the two electric motors with e-4ORCE drive it costs BGN 123,490.

Specifications

Nissan Ariya e-4ORCE (301 к.с.)

Dimensions

Length: 4595 mm

Width: 1850 mm

Height: 1660 mm

Wheelbase: 2775 mm

Net weight: 2218 kg

Net battery capacity: 87 kWh

Drive

Type: two synchronous electric motors

Maximum power: 301 hp

Maximum torque: 600 Nm

Gearbox: stepless automatic

Wheel drive: dual/4×4

Dynamics

Maximum speed: 200 km/h

Acceleration from 0-100 km/h: 5.7 seconds

Average consumption of electrical energy: 19.9 kWh/100 km

Combined autonomous range (WLTP): 509 km

Price of the model with VAT: from BGN 123,490 (Evolve)