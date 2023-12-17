Nissan will export electric cars made in China to international markets

#Nissan #export #electric #cars #China #international #markets

The world’s second-largest economy accounted for just over a fifth of Nissan’s global sales. “Market conditions in China have become extremely difficult,” said Masashi Matsuyama, president of the Chinese subsidiary.

Nissan announced this Sunday that it will sell electric vehicles manufactured in China worldwide and announced that it has signed a new agreement with one of the largest Chinese universities, Tsinghua University.

The Japanese car manufacturer is considering exporting its line of combustion engine vehicles and upcoming 100% electric and hybrid cars plug-in produced in China for international markets, revealed the vice president of Nissan Motor and president of Nissan China, according to .

"Market conditions in China have become extremely difficult", said Masashi Matsuyama, at a press conference, whose statements were published this morning by the North American daily "New Haven Register".

The movement is similar to that of other international car brands such as Tesla, BMW or Ford, which are expanding exports of cars manufactured in China to try to reduce manufacturing costs in the country and increase factory performance.

The partnership signed with Tsinghua University provides for the reinforcement of research and development on automotive electrification. “We hope this collaboration will help us gain a deeper understanding of the Chinese market and develop strategies that better respond to customer needs in China,” commented Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida.

Between the months of April and September, Nissan’s profits quadrupled to 1,666 million euros (or 269 billion yen) compared to the same period the previous year, corresponding to the first half of the last fiscal year. The Yokohama multinational’s turnover rose 30% to 37.5 billion euros (6.06 billion yen).