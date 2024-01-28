Nitrite alert, they are in many foods: “carcinogenic compounds increase the risk of tumors”

#Nitrite #alert #foods #carcinogenic #compounds #increase #risk #tumors

Watch what you eat, the latest discoveries have revealed something unimaginable: they increase the risk of tumors

Paying attention to what we bring to the table is an obligation to safeguard our well-being and that of our loved ones, especially with regard to some particular foods that could seriously harm our health.

Choosing from the supermarket shelves one might think that there are no risks, and in truth this is partly the case, However, many products may contain doses that are tolerable by law of elements that are also very harmful and, by accumulating these elements by perhaps purchasing various products that contain them, we could end up exceeding these doses and unknowingly putting our health at risk. To avoid all this the only means available is to take time to read the labels and be careful to avoid products that contain specific unhealthy additives.

Watch out for Nitrites and Nitrates, these are potentially carcinogenic: here’s where they are found

There are many substances that are harmful to our body but some of these can lead to much more serious consequences than simple high cholesterol or similar.

It is always good to check the label before purchasing a product – biopianeta.it

Among these substances the best known are undoubtedly i Nitrites and i Nitrati, elements used extensively in meat preservation, especially when it comes to sausages. However, it is not these substances in themselves that are harmful but rather their transformation into nitrosamines, molecules which can instead be potentially carcinogenic.

Especially when we go to buy foods that need to be preserved for a long time, as in fact Cold cutswe should therefore be very careful when reading which preservatives are used. There are numerous substances admitted by the Food and Drug Administration that are approved as preservatives, we are talking about around 3,000 different molecules which, however, are obviously not all truly beneficial for our health.

Research regarding food additives and their implications on human health is constantly evolving, for example titanium dioxide (E171), used for years as a pigment capable of giving colour, has recently been deleted from the list of substances that can be used in Europe, due to the non-excludable genotoxic potential of the molecule, therefore capable of interacting with our DNA and causing profound damage.

The particular case of E171, however, is not isolated and cannot be ruled out Even other additives currently used may prove dangerous in the future. The solution? Always look for quality products and read labels carefully. The smaller the list of ingredients listed, the healthier the product in question will certainly be. Taking time to evaluate our purchases therefore remains the only defense currently possible, this habit should become increasingly primary with a view to fully safeguarding our health and that of those we love.

Disable push notifications