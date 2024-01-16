Nizar Baraka presented a presentation on the water situation to the King

#Nizar #Baraka #presented #presentation #water #situation #King

King Mohammed VI chaired, this Tuesday at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a working session devoted to the problem of water, indicates a press release from the Royal Cabinet.

Here is the full press release:

“His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God help him, chaired, today at the Royal Palace in Rabat, a working session devoted to the issue of Water.

This meeting is part of the continuous monitoring and high solicitude accorded by His Majesty the King, may God assist Him, to this strategic issue, particularly in the current context marked by a notable deficit in terms of precipitation and very strong pressure on water resources across the regions of the Kingdom.

At the start of this working session, the Minister of Equipment and Water, Mr. Nizar Baraka, presented a presentation on the water situation, which highlights, for the period from September to mid-January 2024, a rainfall deficit of 70% compared to the average, as well as a dam filling rate of 23.2% compared to 31.5% at the same period last year.

Thanks to the actions already undertaken following the High Royal Guidelines, particularly within the framework of the National Drinking Water Supply and Irrigation Program 2020-2027, several provinces and regions have been adequately supplied with drinking water in recent years. This is the case, in particular, of the realization of the interconnection of the Sebou and Bouregreg basins and the commissioning of the desalination stations of Agadir and Safi/Jorf Lasfar.

The minister then presented before His Majesty the King the emergency action plan drawn up by the competent departments in order to deal with the current situation and ensure the supply of drinking water, particularly in cities, centers and localities with a deficit or likely to be.

This emergency action plan presented to the Sovereign, and implemented at the level of the Kingdom’s various hydraulic systems, provides for a variety of measures including, in the short term, the optimal mobilization of resources at the level of dams, boreholes and stations. existing desalination plants, the construction of urgent water conveyance and supply equipment, and where the situation requires possible measures to restrict irrigation water or distribution flow rates.

At the same time, and in accordance with the High Royal Guidelines, planned projects with a medium-term impact will be accelerated, in particular the dams currently under construction, the interconnection between the Sebou, Bouregreg and Oum Rabia, the national program of seawater desalination stations, the reuse of purified wastewater program, the water saving program at the level of water supply and distribution networks drinking and irrigation.

His Majesty the King, may God help him, urged the departments and organizations concerned to redouble their vigilance and efforts to meet the challenge of water security and ensure the supply of drinking water to all localities. of the Kingdom.

In this regard, the Sovereign invited the government to establish transparent and regular communication with citizens on developments in the water situation and on the plan of emergency measures that will be implemented, while strengthening awareness of the great public to the saving of water and the fight against all forms of waste or irresponsible use of this vital material.

Taking part in this working session were the Advisor to HM the King, Mr. Fouad Ali El Himma, the Minister of the Interior, Mr. Abdelouafi Laftit, the Minister of Water and Equipment, Mr. Nizar Baraka, the Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, Mr. Mohamed Sadiki, the Minister Delegate to the Minister of Economy and Finance, in charge of the Budget, Mr. Fouzi Lekjaa, and the Director General of the National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water, Mr. Abderrahim El Hafidi.

‘);

}

else{

taggm1=’div-gpt-ad-1585670193615-0’;

document.write(‘

‘);

googletag.cmd.push(function() { googletag.display(”+ taggm1 +”); });

document.write(‘

‘);

}