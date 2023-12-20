Nkunku debut: Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalties

Chelsea FC is in the semi-finals of the League Cup. The Blues dramatically beat Newcastle on penalties on ex-Leipzig player Nkunku’s debut. Trippier was unlucky.

Kieran Trippier made the mistake before the equalizer and then failed from the spot. IMAGO/Shutterstock

Less than a month ago, Chelsea came under attack at Newcastle United in the Premier League, losing 4-1. In the quarter-finals of the League Cup, the Blues were looking for revenge – which the Londoners were able to do. Mauricio Pochettino made just one change after the 2-0 league win over Sheffield, with Fernandez starting for Mudryk. The Argentine had to leave the field after 32 minutes, apparently injured, and Broja came on for him.

At this point it was already 1-0 for the Magpies because Wilson took advantage of several of Chelsea’s mistakes. Cowill put him in the spotlight in the first place, Thiago Silva only provided support and Badiashile ultimately stumbled over his own feet. Wilson thanked him and took the lead (16th).

League Cup, quarter-finals

Afterwards, the Blues even ran furiously at times, Newcastle defended deeply and hardly allowed anything to happen. After Gallagher hit the crossbar after just seven minutes, it was only Sterling who posed any danger for the rest of the first half. First the Englishman put the ball just past the right (28th), then Guimaraes blocked a shot from the left winger in front of the goal line (29th).

Mudryk takes advantage of Trippier’s mistakes

Chelsea were unlucky in the end even after the restart. Once again it was Sterling who failed this time due to Dubravka. Shortly beforehand, Jackson shot just wide from the turn to the left (56th, 57th). For a long time, these were the only opportunities for the Blues; the Magpies’ defense held firm.

Even after bringing in Nkunku, who was making his competitive debut for Chelsea after his knee injury, the home side still lacked the final brilliant idea. But because the CFC started relentlessly, the equalizer came shortly before the end: Substitute Trippier put the ball back to Dubravka after an inaccurate cross, Joker Mudryk intervened and scored in the second minute of stoppage time.

Newcastle already had one foot in the semi-finals, but still had to go to penalties. There it was Trippier who showed nerves again. The Englishman shot past the left. Because the Blues, including Nkunku, sank all penalties and Petrovic scratched Ritchie’s shot from the right corner, Chelsea ultimately celebrated their place in the next round.

The Blues continue in the Premier League on Sunday (2 p.m.) with an away game in Wolverhampton. Newcastle are already in demand against newly promoted Luton Town on Saturday (4 p.m.).

