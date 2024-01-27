No Cease Order in Gaza when ICJ Asks Israel to Prevent Genocide

#Cease #Order #Gaza #ICJ #Asks #Israel #Prevent #Genocide

International Court Of Justice (ICJ) or the International Court of Justice has issued an order to Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, Palestine. The International Court’s order was based on a decision on the indictment filed by South Africa (South Africa).

As is known, South Africa filed a lawsuit with the International Court of Justice or ICJ over Israel’s actions which violated the UN Genocide Convention. According to the South African lawsuit, Israel committed acts of genocide intended to cause the destruction of most Palestinian national, racial and ethnic groups.

South Africa is urging the International Court of Justice to order Israel to immediately halt its military operations in Gaza and allow humanitarian aid to reach civilians there. The following is a summary of the ICJ’s decision regarding the South African lawsuit:

1) ICJ Orders Israel to Prevent Genocide in Gaza

Reported Al Jazeera, Friday (26/01/2024), the International Court of Justice or ICJ ordered Israel to take all actions within its authority to prevent genocide in Gaza, Palestine. Additionally, Israel must ensure its forces do not commit genocide and ensure the preservation of evidence of alleged genocide.

Israel must also report to the court within a month on what it is doing to enforce the court’s order, taking all measures within its power to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza. Judge Donoghue said the decision created international legal obligations for Israel.

Not only that, the International Court of Justice or ICJ also ordered Israel to prevent and punish incitement to genocide. As the reading continues, the ICJ has ordered Israel to take action to prevent and punish direct instigators of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

2) ICJ Does Not Order Ceasefire in Gaza

However, in its decision, the International Court of Justice or ICJ did not order a ceasefire in Gaza, Palestine. As reported AFPFriday (26/1/2024), the ICJ has not yet considered whether Israel has actually carried out genocide in Gaza, because this process is considered to take several years.

However, the International Court of Justice warned Israel to ‘take all measures in its power to prevent’ acts that might fall within the UN Genocide Convention, which was adopted in 1948 when the world was still reeling from the horrors of the Nazi Holocaust.

3) Palestinian Foreign Minister’s response to the ICJ decision

Palestinian Minister of Foreign Affairs (Menlu), Riyadh Maliki, said his country welcomed the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) which ordered that Israel must prevent genocide in Gaza and facilitate humanitarian assistance. The decision is considered to be a reminder for all countries.

“Palestine welcomes the International Court of Justice’s important order in the case of South Africa against Israel based on the Genocide Convention. In light of the irrefutable evidence presented to the Court regarding the ongoing genocide, the ICJ orders this interim measure,” Maliki said on his social media account X reported Al JazeeraFriday (26/1/2024).

Furthermore, the Palestinian Foreign Minister called on all countries to ensure respect for the orders of the International Court of Justice, including Israel. According to him, the International Court’s decision is binding on all parties. He did not forget to express his thanks to the people and government of South Africa.

4) Israeli PM considers ICJ decision outrageous

Meanwhile, the Israeli Prime Minister (PM), Benjamin Netanyahu, called the decision of the International Court of Justice or ICJ which stated that Israel must prevent acts of genocide in Gaza as outrageous. He felt the need to defend the country and its people.

Reported Al JazeeraSaturday (27/1/2024), after the decision, Netanyahu said that the court’s willingness to discuss genocide charges was “a sign of shame that will not be erased for generations”, and he vowed to continue the war.

“We will continue to do what is necessary to defend our country and defend our people,” Netanyahu said.

5) Points of the International Court of Justice’s Decision

The following are the points from the decision of the International Court of Justice or ICJ which was approved by the 17 judges regarding emergency or temporary measures in the form of orders against Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza, as reported BBCFriday (26/01/2024):

Israel must take any action to prevent genocide; killing members of a group, injuring, designing situations to destroy a group, and carrying out actions that can prevent Palestinian women from giving birth;

Israel must ensure its military does not commit acts of genocide;

Israel must prevent and act against public statements that could incite genocide in Gaza;

Israel must ensure humanitarian access;

Israel must prevent the destruction of evidence needed in genocide investigations;

Israel must submit a report to the International Court of Justice within one month after this ruling.

However, the emergency measures decided by the ICJ are not fully in accordance with those proposed by South Africa, one of which is regarding a ceasefire. These rulings are legally binding and without appeal, although the ICJ has no mechanism to enforce them.

