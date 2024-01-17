No Doubt reunited after nine years: band plays at Coachella | festival Music

#Doubt #reunited #years #band #plays #Coachella #festival #Music

Jan 17, 2024 at 6:35 am

No Doubt is back on stage after nine years. The band with lead singer Gwen Stefani will be one of the headliners at the popular American festival Coachella in April, several American media report.

Stefani already hinted at a reunion on her social media earlier Tuesday. In a video you can see that the singer starts a video call with other band members Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont and Adrian Young. They come to the conclusion that they want to perform again.

That show will be at Coachella, as can be seen from the line-up shared on Tuesday evening. No Doubt will be featured alongside other household names such as Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, Doja Cat and J Balvin. The Colorado Desert festival takes place from April 12 to 21.

No Doubt broke through in 1995 with the album The Beacon Street Collection. They gained worldwide fame thanks to their hit Don’t Speaktaken from the record Tragic Kingdom. Other big hits from the rock and ska band are Just a Girl in It’s My Life.

In 2003 the band took a break to focus on solo work. Stefani went in the pop direction without her bandmates and scored hits like The Sweet Escape in Hollaback Girl.

Nearly ten years later, No Doubt returned with the album Push and Shove, but great success was not forthcoming. In 2015, the band announced another indefinite hiatus. “I feel like we’re no longer on the same page when it comes to making music,” Stefani said in conversation with Rolling Stone.

