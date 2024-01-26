No final for Novak Djokovic at Australian Open: Jannik Sinner sends ten-time winner home with heavy numbers

#final #Novak #Djokovic #Australian #Open #Jannik #Sinner #sends #tentime #winner #home #heavy #numbers

Novak Djokovic will not win the Australian Open for the eleventh time this year. The 36-year-old Serbian was eliminated with heavy scores in the semi-finals on Friday morning by the young Italian Jannik Sinner (1-6, 2-6, 7-6 and 3-6).

Djokovic, number one in the world, immediately lost heavily in the first two sets (1-6 and 2-6) against Sinner, fourth in the ATP rankings. The Italian played tennis at a particularly high level, but nothing worked for Djoko.

Djokovic performed slightly better in the third set, although Sinner continued to play excellently. There was a tiebreak and Sinner even got a match point, but Djokovic was able to clear it in the nick of time.

First Grand Slam final for Sinner

It turned out to be a reprieve for the king of the Australian Open, because in the fourth set Sinner simply finished it off: 3-6. For the 22-year-old Italian, who was mainly on his own serve throughout the match, it is his very first Grand Slam final.

For Djokovic it is the first defeat after 33 consecutive victories at the Australian Open, which he won a total of ten times. The first time was in 2008, the (for now) last time was last year. With Roland Garros three times, Wimbledon seven times and the US Open four times, he has 24 Grand Slam titles.

Sinner will play in the final against the winner of the match between Daniil Medvedev and Alexander Zverev, which starts on Friday morning at 9:30 am.

