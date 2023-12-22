No Hostage Release Until Israel Stops Aggression Completely

#Hostage #Release #Israel #Stops #Aggression #Completely

Hamas, the group that controls the Gaza Strip, said there would be no more hostage releases until Israel agreed to a ‘complete cessation of aggression’. This was conveyed by Hamas in the midst of efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Reported BBC, Friday (22/12/2023), Israel said it had killed more than 2,000 Hamas fighters in Gaza since a ceasefire earlier this month when more than 100 hostages were freed. Around 120 people kidnapped from Israel on October 7 are believed to still be held in Gaza.

Efforts continue at the UN to pass a resolution on the war. The United States (US), which supports Israel, said it had serious concerns about the draft UN Security Council resolution.

A week-long ceasefire this month also brought increased aid flows to Gaza with the UN warning that Gaza residents risked starvation if the war between Israel and Hamas continued. Negotiations on a new ceasefire are also underway in Cairo, Egypt, although initial talks this week did not produce any agreement.

“There is a Palestinian national decision that there should be no discussion of prisoners or exchange deals except after a complete cessation of aggression,” Hamas said in a statement.

However, Hamas did not say which Palestinian faction was referred to in the statement. Islamic Jihad, a small group in the Gaza Strip, is among those known to also be holding Israeli hostages.

Hamas’ statement has put the Israeli government in a very difficult position. They argue that the best way to free the hostages is by applying military pressure on Hamas and by carrying out rescue operations.

However, so far this approach has not really worked. Only one hostage – Ori Megidish – could be saved with this approach to war.

The Israeli government is also under huge pressure from the families of the hostages still being held and some say the violent strategy is not working. Hamas continues to put pressure on Israel to stop the war, but without any guarantee that the group will stop its armed actions.

The Israeli government is reluctant to stop fighting until they feel they have completely reduced Hamas’ capabilities and they feel they have not done that. This will be a huge disappointment for the people of Gaza, who desperately want to stop this war.

For your information, the war in Gaza broke out after Hamas and its allies broke through Israel’s heavily guarded perimeter on October 7. The Hamas attack left 1,200 people dead.

Israel then declared war and attacked Gaza. The Hamas-run health ministry puts the overall death toll in Gaza since October 7 at more than 20,000 people, including 8,000 children and 6,200 women.

